Berry earned six All-American awards from the American Volleyball Coaches Association Tuesday with Emily Rapach headlining the group as a First Team All-America honoree.
Jazzy Innis was named Second Team All-America, Kate Whittle and Peyton Breissinger earned Third Team All-America and Olivia Mallow and Molly Bergin each were named Honorable Mention All-America.
Rapach, a fifth-year senior from Mount Pleasant, S.C., cleared 1,000 assists for the second time in her career in 2022. The setter was named the Southern Athletic Association Championship MVP earlier this season, and set a career-high with a 10.54 assists per set average en route to AVCA Region 6 Player of the Year honors. Rapach was a 2021 Second Team All-America honoree.
Innis, a Third Team All-America honoree in 2021, was named to the NCAA Transylvania Regional Team last weekend. The junior finished 2022 second on the Berry squad in kills with 289.
Whittle, a sophomore from Lexington, Ky., joined Innis on the NCAA Transylvania Regional Team. The libero ranks 10th in the country currently in digs per set with a 5.99 average and closed the season with 629 digs while being the only Viking to play in every set in 2022.
Breissinger, from Cincinnati, Ohio, closed her Berry career with 975 kills and 990 digs. The senior was the 2022 SAA Offensive Player of the Year and led Berry with 338 kills in 2022. She also ranked second on the team with 352 digs.
Mallow, a junior from Leesburg, Va., was a Second Team All-SAA honoree this season and was an AVCA Honorable Mention All-America selection last season. The junior led Berry in blocks with 108 total in 2022, while also notching 177 kills.
Bergin, like Breissinger a 1,000-point scorer for her career, was a First Team All-SAA selection in 2022. The senior from Cumming, Ga., had 240 kills this season with 69 total blocks.
Berry closed the season with a 25-5 overall record.