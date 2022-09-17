The Southeast Whitfield Raiders are off to their best start since the 2017 season after taking down the Armuchee Indians 28-21 Friday night as the Indians fall to .500 as they head into region play next week.
After a tie at halftime, the Raiders (3-1) scored two touchdowns in the third to pull away from the visiting Indians (2-2).
It's the first time Southeast Whitfield has won three games in a season since 2018 and the best start since opening the year 5-0 in 2018.
Brady Ensley broke a 49-yard run that set up a short Anthony Ramirez run for a touchdown to put the Raiders up 6-0.
Armuchee was quick to respond when quarterback Chandler DeSanto found receiver Blaine Ragland on the sideline for a 52-yard touchdown pass on just the third play of the ensuing Indian drive. The extra point put Armuchee up 7-6 with 5:41 to go in the first quarter.
After intercepting Raiders quarterback Brayden Miles, the Indians would get the ball to the Southeast 30 before Ryland Steen broke a run up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown, pushing the Indian lead to 14-6 with 5:48 to go in the first half.
After a long pass from Miles to Ramirez, Samuel Harper bowled his way down the field, putting the Raiders inside the Indian 10-yard-line. Miles would take care of the rest himself and score from the 6, making the score 14-12 with 58 seconds to go before the point after attempt. Miles then handed off to Ensley, who got a good push from the Raider offensive line to convert the two-point try and tie the game at 14-14 as the teams went to the locker room.
The first Raider possession after half took just one play for Ensley to go 60 yards for a touchdown and break the tie.
After a fumble recovery, Ensley would be called on again to put points on the board, putting Southeast up 26-14. Southeast again converted the two-point attempt, pushing the score to 28-14.
With time dwindling in the fourth, the Indian offense was rushed but effective in moving the ball back into Raider territory before Ragland was able to make a catch in the end zone for a touchown, narrowing the gap 28-21 with three minutes to go.
The Indians attempted an onside kick following the score, but the Raiders recovered and kneeled to run out the clock.
Armuchee will be on the road kicking off its Region 7-A Division I schedule at Coosa next Friday.