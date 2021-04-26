Morgan Pullum has been named as the new Pepperell High School head girls volleyball coach.
“I am ecstatic about Coach Pullum leading our Volleyball program forward. She possesses the right attitude, experience, and work ethic to be our next head coach. She has a track record of success whether as a player or as a coach. Coach Pullum laid out a tremendous vision for the volleyball program and has wonderful plans for the upcoming season,” PHS principal Jamey Alcorn said in a release.
Originally from Alabama, Coach Pullum lettered in softball, basketball and volleyball all four years and was all-state in all three sports during her junior year at West End High School.
She received a volleyball scholarship to attend Shorter University, where she was a three-year starter. Pullum graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Middle Grades Education with concentration in Mathematics and Social Studies.
"I am grateful to be the next head volleyball coach at PHS," she said in a release. "I am excited to be a part of this growing program at Pepperell and to continue being a part of the Pepperell community. It has been a dream of mine to coach at the high school level, and I look forward to not only making a difference on the court but also off the court in the lives of our athletes and students."
Her coaching experience includes serving as the head volleyball coach at Pepperell Middle for three years, age 17 for R.A.V. Volleyball Club for one year, and age 15 for Tsunami Volleyball Club for one year. Coach Pullum was most recently the head coach for the Pepperell Middle School girls volleyball team this past season where she serves as a sixth-grade math teacher.