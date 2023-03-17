Trevor Proctor said even during some difficult times last season in which the Rome Lady Wolves struggled to find any success on the diamond, he could still see the players' positive attitude and commitment to improving the softball program.
That's one of the main reasons the Model High alum and former Berry baseball player said he was enthusiastic when he heard the head coaching job was coming open and was first in line to let Rome High athletic director Chris Boden know he was very much interested.
Proctor was officially introduced as the new head softball coach at Rome High during a short press conference on Wednesday afternoon at the Rome College and Career Academy, and he said he is thrilled to get the opportunity to lead this group of girls after serving as an assistant coach last season.
"Last year just seeing how bought-in our girls were even when things weren't going their way really made an impact on me," said Proctor. "I knew they had a special place in my heart. These past few months while coaching middle school baseball, I've seen several of them wait for hours until after our baseball practice was done to work with me. They are willing to work and get better. They want to change the culture of Rome softball, and that really hits me in the heart. That's the kind of players you want to coach, and I'm very grateful for Coach Boden taking a chance on me for this job.
"I think we've got a lot of good young talent, and I told theses girls that Rome Softball changing for the better starts with them. I think they are really excited for that challenge, and I'm excited to help them however I can to get where we want to go with this program."
Proctor takes over for Makenzie Flynt, who decided to step down after spending one season as head coach at Rome and the previous two as an assistant. The Lady Wolves struggled to an 0-20 record last fall according to MaxPreps as they played their first season in Region 6-AAAAAA, which is one of the toughest regions in the state for high school softball.
Boden and Proctor said on Wednesday that they have made the decision to play a full non-region schedule in 2023 in order to help the team continue to grow without having the pressure of a tough region schedule immediately.
For Proctor, he said he has some things he wants to accomplish early on and long-term as head coach of the Lady Wolves.
"Short term, I just want to see us compete every day," said Proctor. "That's how you ultimately establish a winning culture. We also want to do things like getting new uniforms and show that investment in these girls. We are supposed to get a new home field so that is something we are looking forward to, and we want to make it top notch and become a top notch program. Long term we want people to think about Rome and talk about how we've got such great sports programs in football, basketball, baseball and so many others and we want to have softball right up there too."
Proctor, who also serves as Rome's middle school baseball coach, said he has already started assembling his coaching staff for the upcoming season that includes Jacquelyn Switzer and Bailey White, who both played softball and have love for the game.
Switzer played in the College World Series during her time competing with the Florida Gators before eventually transferring to complete her college career at the University of Georgia.
"We're excited to have Trevor take over this program and help these girls grow as softball players and people," said Boden of his new head softball coach. "We had several of the girls come to us and say how much they wanted him to get the job because of how well he worked with them last season as an assistant. We are looking forward to seeing him grow the program."