A great way to get better in a hurry in any sport is to compete against top competition.
Armuchee rising senior Kyleigh Powell got that chance recently as she traveled to Indianapolis, Ind. with her club team Tsunami-South 17-1s to compete in the USA Volleyball Junior National Championship. The tournament lasted July 1-4 and featured the top club teams in the country.
“It was super fun getting to make the trip and compete with the team, and it was fun challenging myself to get better,” said Powell. “I definitely learned a lot especially during the tournament. It is a completely different level of competition.”
Powell, who helped Armuchee set a program record for single-season wins in 2021 and earn an Elite Eight berth, got the chance to play with the Tsunami-South team after their coach contacted her coach from her Rome club team and asked if she would be interested in coming to train with them. She then began traveling to metro-Atlanta multiple times per week for practice toward the end of the school year and continued that for the next couple months before the recent trip to Indianapolis.
“Girls come from all over to play for this team, and the coaching and training is very high-level,” said Powell. “I went there and was brand new. I didn’t really know anyone, but that helped me get out of my comfort zone and made me better. There was a lot of competition within the team for spots, and then when we got to the tournament, we played against a lot of great competition too.”
Powell said after the team struggled a bit on the first day of tournament play, they were able to bounce back and finish strong to put their record right at the .500 mark.
Powell, who plays libero for the Lady Indians, will now look to take what she has learned from her recent experience and translate it into the high school season, which will begin in a few weeks for Armuchee. Head coach Clint Decker and his group will try to build on their success from the past few seasons and Powell should be a key part of that in 2022.
“I think playing with (Tsunami-South) really benefits me because it showed me that team chemistry and working together as a team is extremely important,” said Powell. “I feel like that will help me be a better teammate (at Armuchee) and try to get our whole team on the same page and working together. This summer was a fun experience, and I really learned a lot from it.”
Armuchee, which will play in Area 7-A Division I this season, will open their schedule on Aug. 16 in a tri-match at Rome High against the host Lady Wolves and LFO.