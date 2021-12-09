Armuchee High senior Carlee Poole signed a volleyball scholarship on Wednesday with Truett McConnell University (Cleveland, Ga.).
Poole said of the signing: “I haven't really thought about how overwhelming it was until today, but now for it to be here and to sign is so exciting. I've just felt kind of mellow about it the last few weeks, but today I'm so excited and can't wait to go to school and play at Truett McConnell.”
“I didn't really know anything about the school or team, but my teammate Emily (Tomlin) went to a camp there and I went with her to see what it was all about. I got to spend some time on campus, and I just fell in love with it. I love the school and the volleyball team. I like how the coaches do things with the team, and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”
“I've really been ready to go to college for a while now. I know I will miss high school...the football games, the pep rallies, all my friends and family. But I'm ready to get to college and get started with classes and volleyball.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Poole (second from right) are (seated, from left) sister Cailyn Poole, mother April Brown, father Kevin Poole, (standing, from left) Armuchee High principal John Rhodarmer, Armuchee High assistant volleyball coach Jeremy Dunagan, Armuchee High head volleyball coach Clint Decker, Truett McConnell head volleyball coach Mike Corbin and Armuchee High assistant volleyball coach Phil Wade.
Poole, along with Emily Tomlin, who also signed with Truett McConnell on Wednesday, are the first two college volleyball signees in the history of the Armuchee program.