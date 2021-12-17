For a high school athlete, your senior season is a big deal. So an injury in the middle of it isn’t exactly what you want. But that’s the scenario that Armuchee’s Carlee Poole faced this past Fall as an ankle injury cost her multiple weeks in the middle of the Lady Indians’ 2021 campaign.
But the senior setter didn’t get down about things. She simply rested, healed up and was ready when her team needed her down the stretch as a key piece of Armuchee’s run to a single-season program record for wins and a trip to the Class A/AA Elite Eight.
Even with the missed injury time, Poole still put up great numbers at her position, which was crucial one for Armuchee’s offensive attack with multiple solid hitters to choose from.
Today, Poole is being honored for her impressive senior season by being named the Rome News-Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. For the full RN-T All-Area Volleyball Team, see page B2 of Friday’s print edition.
Poole, who recently signed a scholarship to play volleyball at Truett McConnell University, said she had a good feeling about her team’s chances of doing something special before the season started and even when adversity hit, that faith never wavered.
“I knew going into the year we were going to be really good,” said Poole. “We had a lot of good players coming back and were really close as a team. We lost some early, but we just kept going and never got down or got big heads when we had success. Once we went on a little run in the middle of the season, I knew we had something special.
“After I got hurt in the Model game, it was definitely something I didn’t want to happen, especially as a senior. I wanted to make the most of every match in my last season here. But I knew if I just was patient and came back at the right time, we could still do amazing things.”
Poole was right. She came back on Senior Night when her team needed her to spur a comeback win in their final area matches, and after that she was full speed ahead for the Lady Indians during their run to an area tournament runner-up finish and a trip to the Class A/AA Elite Eight.
“I wasn’t expecting to come back (on Senior Night), but Coach (Clint) Decker said he really needed me in that game so I played and everything felt great,” said Poole. “We had a few days off after that before the area tournament so it gave us all a chance to rest and get ready. It felt amazing to finish my senior season off with my team and doing what I love.”