The prep volleyball season locally featured some high-flying and fundamentally-sound play by both teams and individuals which led the way to some great matches and impressive accomplishments.
In total, four local teams (Armuchee, Model, Pepperell, Rome) made postseason appearances in their respective state tournaments, and in large part they have some standout players to thank for those memorable runs.
Today, the Rome News-Tribune is honoring the best in local prep volleyball with the naming of its All-Area Volleyball Team. Below you will find those that were selected as Player of the Year, First Team and Honorable Mention thanks to their impressive accomplishments during the 2021 season.
Here are the selections:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR Carlee Poole, Setter, Armuchee, Sr.
Poole, who was also named the Area 6-A/AA Public Player of the Year for the second straight season this past Fall, had an outstanding senior campaign to close out her high school career, and that was even after missing a few weeks in the middle of the schedule with an injury. The setter was crucial in the Lady Indians’ attack as she finished with 522 assists, averaging 7.4 per game, to help her team to the most single-season wins in school history and a berth in the Class A/AA Elite Eight. Poole, who signed to continue her volleyball career at Truett McConnell, was second in all of Class A/AA in assists according to MaxPreps.
FIRST TEAM Montana Bowers, Libero, Pepperell, Sr.
Bowers was strong at the Libero position and a key piece of the Lady Dragons turnaround from winning just a few matches in 2020 to earning a State berth in 2021. The senior finished the year with 227 digs, 449 serve receive passes, 42 aces and 29 assists.
Aubrie Cordle, Middle Hitter, Armuchee, Jr.
Cordle made her mark this season in the middle of Armuchee’s front line as she used her length to impact the game offensively and defensively. The junior tallied 157 kills and 24 solo blocks while also contributing 99 aces as a server. She was in the top 10 in Class A/AA in both the hitting percentage and aces categories according to MaxPreps.
Donovan Fruland, Middle Hitter, Rome, Jr.
The junior Fruland had a stellar season in 2021 as the Lady Wolves’ most consistent player at the net. She racked up 194 kills for a hitting percentage of .476 and also had 41 blocks during Rome’s solid campaign that resulted in a trip to the postseason.
Hunter MacFarland, Libero, Rome, Soph.
MacFarland was a big part of the Lady Wolves’ success in 2021 at libero as she totaled 181 digs (2.4 per set) to go with 367 serve receptions, 54 aces and 32 kills during her team’s run to a top-2 finish in the region regular-season standings and a state tournament berth.
Larsen Johnson, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, Model, Soph.
The sophomore Johnson was a leader by example on the court as she made an impact as a hitter and defensively for the Lady Devils. She racked up 294 digs while also having 146 kills. Her talent was shown as a server as well as she totaled 78 aces.
Kyleigh Powell, Libero, Armuchee, Jr.
Powell served as the glue that held the Lady Indians together at times on the court this past season as a libero. The junior compiled an impressive total of 447 digs (5.1 per match) as she finished second in Class A/AA in the state in the category according to MaxPreps.
Rhikkie Sapp, Middle Hitter, Pepperell, Soph.
Sapp brought the power to the Lady Dragons’ front line as a hitter as she had 148 kills during her sophomore season to help her team to a State berth. She also had 20 blocks as the opposing team had to account for her presence at the net while forming their attack.
Bailey Tomlin, Outside/Middle Hitter, Armuchee, Jr.
Tomlin was the Lady Indians most dynamic hitter as she terrorized opposing teams with her ability to put points away with power. The junior hitter put up an impressive 329 kills, averaging almost four per match, as she was third in Class A/AA in the category according to MaxPreps. She also chipped in 75 aces as a serving threat.
Emily Tomlin, Outside Hitter/Setter/Libero, Armuchee, Sr.
Tomlin did anything her team needed her to do as she played multiple positions over the course of the season due to injuries or illness of multiple teammates. The senior contributed in several categories with 265 digs, 167 kills, 151 assists and 98 aces in her final high school season.
Halle Williams, Middle Hitter, Model, Soph.
Williams contributed to the Lady Devils’ success this season in many ways with her hitting (289 kills) being first on the list. The sophomore also had 80 digs, 34 blocks, 57 aces and 29 assists as the steady presence behind Model’s run to the postseason.
HONORABLE MENTION
Armuchee: Olivia Moses (MH, Sr.)
Coosa: Lexie Graham (L, Jr.), Heaven Stager (MH, Soph.)
Darlington: Sarah Tunnell (MB, Sr.), Lucy Aultman (L, Sr.)
Model: Tinley Sprayberry (S, Jr.), Adalyn Willerson (OH, Sr.), Rachel Burkhalter (S, Soph.)
Pepperell: Allie Adams (S, Jr.), Gabi Smith (OH, Jr.)
Rome: Jada Johnson (OH, Jr.), Chantiya Johnson (OH, Sr.), Conchetta Dodge (S, Soph.)