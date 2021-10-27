Bailey Plourde set a team record for the lowest round ever recorded for the Berry women's golf team when she shot a final round 68 to finish second overall and help the Vikings finish second overall at the Chick-fil-A Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at Coosa County Club.
After carding an ever-par 72 in the opening round of the two-day event on Monday, Ploude made a run at medalist honors with the 4-under final round to finish with a 140, just one stroke behind eventual winner Jillian Drinkard of Methodist. Methodist won the team title with a 4-under 580.
Plourde's round broke the record of 69 set by Jayne Curtis in the 2009-10 season.
The Vikings, who closed out the tourney with a 604, also saw Teagan Fritts finish sixth overall with a 73-77-150, Sydney Bowes was ninth with a 75-77-152, while Sarah Beth Scarborough (80-80-162) and Chloe Wegienka (80-83-163) rounded out the team's scoring.
The Shorter Women finished third as a team with a score of 610 as they were led by Abigail Cheney with a score of +2 as she finished fourth individually. Paola Rosario and Averi Schrews each shot a +6 to finish tied for sixth, and Preslee Yoder (+20, T-35th) and Grace Narrell (+30, T-52nd) completed the team score.
Berry's "B" team also turned in a strong showing finishing in 11th place thanks to a solid performance by Skylar Fromm (167), Helen Walthall (174), Chelsea McGovern (174) and Anna DeMersseman (176.)
The Vikings now take a winter break from competition, resuming their season on March 7 next year competing in the Savannah Invitational.
In other recent college golf action:
Shorter Men take third, Berry fourth at Invitational
The Berry men's golf team closed out the fall portion of its 2021-22 schedule when the Vikings finished in fourth place in the two-day Chick-fil-A Collegiate Invitational that ended Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.
As the host team, the Vikings finished the 36-hole event at the par 72, 6,740 yard course with a 588. Emory topped the field with a 571.
Jack Stafford led Berry closing out the tournament in 11th place shooting rounds of 71 and 74 for a 1-over 145 while Blake Farbman and Seth Jolly finished in the top 20 with Farbman 14th with a 69-77-146 and Jolly 17th overall thanks to a 72-76-148.
Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings were Charles Kyle (75-74-149) and Andrew Mora (77-81-158.)
The Shorter Men finished in third with a team score of 583. They were led by Isaac McNaughton score of -2, which was good enough to tie for sixth-place individually. Also contributing to the team score was Charles Collings (E, 10th), Ty Patterson (+6, T-27th), Kade Mathner (+7, T-31st) and Luc Toupin (+10, T-40th).
Berry "B" team comprised of Sam Patterson, Phillip Korytoski, Luke Ommen, Hudson Holbrook and Collier Thompson also competed finishing at 652.
The Vikings will open their spring season March 7 at the Savannah Invitational.