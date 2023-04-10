The regular season is over, and for the local soccer teams that still remain, it's do or die from here on out.
The GHSA state playoffs begin this week across Georgia, and seven local squads are among those vying for state championships thanks to their placement among the top four teams in the standings of their respective regions.
The first two local teams that will be competing in the postseason will be the Darlington girls (10-5) and Pepperell girls (9-5-1) on Tuesday in the first round of the Class A Division I playoffs. The Lady Tigers, who finished second in the regular-season region standings, will host Rabun County at 5:30 p.m. while the Lady Dragons, the No. 4 seed from their region, will visit Commerce at 6 p.m.
The action continues on Wednesday with three more local squads set to take the field with their seasons on the line. The Region 6-AAAAAA runner-up Rome boys will be at home for their first-round matchup as they host Douglas County at Barron Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The Wolves (12-2-1) enter the postseason hot as they have won eight straight games and are ranked No. 7 in the state in the MaxPreps Class AAAAAA rankings.
The Armuchee boys and Darlington boys will be on the road in their first-round matchups in the Class A Division I state playoffs. The Indians (7-4-1) are at Elbert County for a 7 p.m. start while the Tigers (8-5) will visit Tallulah Falls with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.
A pair of Region 7-AA champions are scheduled to open the Class AA state playoffs on Friday as the Model girls (15-0) and Model boys (13-3-1) will host a first-round doubleheader. The Lady Devils, ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps Class AA state rankings, will take on East Jackson starting at 5 p.m., and the Devils, ranked No. 10, will follow and also play East Jackson at 7 p.m.