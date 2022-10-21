Time is off the essence as the regular season is winding down, and teams are looking to put themselves in the best possible position for the upcoming playoff run in early November.
Friday will feature a packed schedule full of huge games involving local teams, including Trion at Pepperell, North Murray at Model, Darlington at Armuchee, Rome at River Ridge and Fideles Christian at Unity Christian.
All five of those matchups feature high stakes as they could go a long way in determining seeding in the respective regions and whether or not teams will be playing in front of their home fans in the first round of the state playoffs are heading into hostile territory.
Here is a look at each of the matchups for this cool, October Friday night, and what to expect from each team:
Rome (6-1, 3-0) at River Ridge (5-2, 2-1)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome was idle; River Ridge was idle
Series history: Rome leads 2-1
Last meeting: River Ridge won 42-10 at home on Dec. 4, 2020
Rome key players: Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.), Stepiylan Green (DL, Sr.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.)
River Ridge key players: Ethan Spector (QB, Soph.), Jackson Head (TE/WR, Sr.), Brandon Burdette (LB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Rome Wolves have had their sights set on a region title all season, and they can take another big step toward it on Friday night with a win over River Ridge. The Knights have one region loss along with Sequoyah (who Rome has already beaten) so the Wolves are in the driver’s seat already and take an even bigger stranglehold atop the region standings with another win. Rome’s been rolling on both sides of the ball in the last month, and a bye week should have them fresh and ready to finish the regular season strong. River Ridge has proven to be a tough team so far in 2022 with several gritty wins, including an overtime victory over Creekview a couple weeks ago. But they have yet to see a team with as much talent on both sides of the ball as Rome has, even in a tough non-region schedule to open the season. Expect the Wolves’ offense to add a few more highlights to the film and the defense to continue to punish opponents. (Rome’s defense hasn’t given up a point since Sept. 23 against Allatoona.) Another convincing win will be added to the Wolves’ record this week.
Prediction: Rome wins 38-13
Trion (6-1, 3-0) at Pepperell (4-3, 2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell lost 34-14 at Darlington; Trion won 42-0 at home vs. Chattooga
Series history: Trion leads 7-2
Last meeting: Trion won 13-0 at home on Nov. 8, 1963
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Erik Jensen (QB/LB, Jr.), Parker Glenn (OL/DL, Sr.)
Trion key players: Logan Eller (RB/DL, Sr.), Kade Smith (QB, Soph.), Logan Stokes (DL/TE, Soph.)
Outlook: The Dragons were right in it with undefeated Darlington in a tied ballgame last week before things got away from them in the second half. But they can’t dwell on the negative and take the positives out of that game as they welcome another tough opponent with region title hopes to Dragon Stadium this week as the Trion Bulldogs come to town. Pepperell needs to win this one to keep hopes alive for a home playoff game in the first round, but Trion’s aim is to stay on schedule for a winner-take-all battle against Darlington in the final week of the regular season. The Bulldogs will once again display a hard-nosed team like they have over the last several years, but they have added a more potent passing game for opposing teams to deal with. Pepperell knows what is on the line and should be ready to bounce back from the tough end to the Darlington game. This could be one of the best games of the week not only locally, but in the entire northwest Georgia area. Two tough teams with a ton on the line, and it should come down to the end.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 21-20
North Murray (5-3, 3-1) at Model (5-3, 3-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model won 34-3 at Haralson County; North Murray lost 68-42 at Fannin County
Series history: North Murray leads 2-1
Last meeting: North Murray won 24-7 at home on Sept. 6, 2019
Model key players: Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.), Amir Pinkard (DB/WR, Jr.), Jermaine Campbell (RB/DB, Sr.)
North Murray key players: Seth Griffin (QB/DB, Sr.), Judson Petty (WR/DB, Jr.), Jadyn Rice (RB/WR/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: Model continued its march toward the postseason and its revenge tour with a dominant victory at Haralson County last week as they won the second straight game over a team that defeated them in 2021. This week poses a new test as North Murray’s high-flying offense comes to Shannon as teams with identical records are likely playing for the No. 2 seed in Region 7-AA and a home playoff game in a few weeks. Model’s offense has looked explosive in recent weeks with so many dynamic weapons to use, and its defense has allowed just three points combined in the team’s last three wins (Haralson County, Fannin County, Murray County). The Devils might give up a few this week against the passing game of the Mountaineers, but Model’s offense will do their part and then some in another crucial win down the stretch.
Prediction: Model wins 39-20
Darlington (8-0, 4-0) at Armuchee (3-4, 1-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 34-14 at home vs. Pepperell; Armuchee was idle
Series history: Darlington leads 18-2
Last meeting: Darlington won 44-6 at home on Oct. 23, 2015
Darlington key players: Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Sr.), Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Sr.), Bowden Owens (RB/DB, Sr.)
Armuchee key players: Jackson Coonley (RB/DB, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.), Jacob Seagraves (WR/DB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Tigers continued to look like the team to beat in Region 7-A Division I with a big second half and a comfortable home victory last Friday against Pepperell. They take the short trip to Armuchee this week to take on an Indians’ team that is coming off a bye week and trying to stay alive in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the region. Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green also announced earlier this week that he would be stepping down at the end of the season so the Indians should play inspired football for that reason along with the fact they are taking on a team from right down the road. The problem is Darlington’s offense has been dynamic in the rushing and passing game all season and show no signs of slowing down while their defense is best at taking away an opponent’s strength and making them try to beat the Tigers another way. Darlington should be able get a big lead early and coast to another convincing region win.
Prediction: Darlington wins 40-14
Fideles Christian (4-3, 1-1) at Unity Christian (7-0, 1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian was idle; Fideles Christian was idle
Series history: Unity Christian leads 2-0
Last meeting: Unity Christian won 22-21 at Fideles Christian on Oct. 8, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Jr.), Avery Alford (RB/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: It’s a big night for the Lions’ program and Unity Christian School as a whole as it will be homecoming at Barron Stadium on Friday for a region matchup against Fideles Christian. The school is also celebrating its 25th anniversary so Coach David Humphreys and his team are prepared to put on a showcase performance for such a special occasion. The Lions are coming off a bye week where they were able to rest some and fine-tune some things that should allow their explosive offense to be even better down the stretch. These two teams played a close one last season, but this one will be a different story.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 42-17