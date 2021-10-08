Berry interim head men's basketball coach Trevor Lydic is pleased to announce that Josh Pittman has joined the program as its new assistant coach.
"Coach Pittman brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Berry basketball program," Lydic said of Pittman, who comes to Berry after serving as the assistant coach at Southern Athletic Association member Centre for the past three years. "He brings a passion and desire to help develop our student athletes both on and off the court.
"I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work for a good friend in Coach Lydic and a great academic institution in Berry College," said Pittman. "Having competed against them the last few years I have always had a great amount of respect for the student athletes and coaches. I look forward to building on the success they have had over the last few years."
At Centre, Pittman helped the Colonels win back-to-back SAA regular season championships in 2019 and 2020 and the conference tournament title in 2020. During his tenure at Centre, the team had a 50-15 overall record.
Prior to joining the Colonels, Pittman served for two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Division II Trevecca Nazarene in Tennessee.
Pittman also had stints at Indiana University Southeast and Grand View University. While at IUSE, Pittman helped lead the program to a 48-16 record in his tenure there, including a conference championship.
As an assistant at Grand View, Pittman helped lead the Vikings to the regular season conference championship with a 25-9 record, a 12-win improvement from the previous season. The Vikings qualified for the NAIA Division II National Tournament.
In addition, Pittman spent two years working as a student assistant for Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville. Marvin Menzies, then an assistant coach on the Cardinals staff, asked Pittman to join him when he was named the head coach at New Mexico State. There he Pittman served as the Aggies' program assistant.
Pittman's coaching career began as a varsity assistant at Christian Academy of Louisville in 2004.
A 2002 graduate of Christian Academy of Louisville, played for one of the winningest coaches in Louisville, Jeff Imlay. He ranks in the top five in school history in points, scoring over 1,000 points.
Pittman earned a B.A. from the University of Louisville in health and sports performance.