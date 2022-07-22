Local youth baseball and softball players got a chance to test their skills on the diamond and have some fun at the same time as they participated in the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on Thursday at Etowah Park.
The competitors were divided up into age divisions for the event hosted by the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and were awarded scores based on their hitting, pitching and running performances.
"It's a lot of fun for the kids and for us to host this event," said RFPRA sports program manager Jeremiah Blanton. "We started doing this a year ago, and it was a great time for the kids. They get to compete and try to put up the best scores they can in order to try to qualify to advance to the region competition."
Blanton said they should find out in the next couple weeks if any of the local competitors will advance to the next phase of the competition.
The event started with hitting as each participant was given five swings to see how far they could drive the ball and points were awarded based on the distance of each hit.
Next was running as the participants were timed in a 90-foot sprint, and their best time was taken out of three attempts.
The competition wrapped up with pitching as each participant got five throws from the mound to try to hit a stationary target behind home plate. Fifty points were awarded for hitting any part of the target, and 100 points were awarded for hitting the bull's-eye in the center.
Winner's of Thursday's competition were Haylee Wade in the 7-8 girls division, Bentley Smith in the 7-8 boys division, Loxley Pilgrim in the 9-10 girls division, Kace Wofford in the 9-10 boys division, Camden Hovers in the 11-12 boys division, Finley Pilgrim in the 13-14 girls division and Tyler Wade in the 13-14 boys division.
"These are our local PHR winners...These athletes' scores will now be put into a pool of winners within their region," said Blanton. "From there the athletes who advance will be selected per region based on their performances. Those that advance will compete at Truist Park later this year."
Two locals advanced to compete at Truist Park last year, and one of those, Loxley Pilgrim, had a performance that gave her a fifth-place finish in the country.
"It was just a crazy atmosphere for the kids to a part of (competing at Truist Park)," said Blanton. "They got to hit from home plate, pitch from the mound and run the bases where the Major League players do it. It's a really great experience for them to have."