While many baseball fans were watching the MLB postseason cheering on their favorite teams toward a potential World Series berth, local softball player Loxley Pilgrim and her family were watching to see where she would be headed to compete in the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Finals.
Pilgrim, a fifth-grader at Darlington, finished first in her age division back in July at the local competition held at Etowah Park by the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and then advanced to the Southeast Regional competition hosted by the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Pilgrim had a strong performance at the regional competition but had to wait a few weeks after that to see if her numbers were good enough nationally to qualify for the finals at the World Series. Eventually her family got the call that she was among the top four in her age group in the country and was invited to compete in the finals.
After narrowly missing qualifying for the finals in 2021 but still placing in the top five nationally, Pilgrim and family were scheduled to fly out to Houston on Friday where they will take in Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on Saturday night before the finals competition on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The event, which features players from ages 7 to 14 from all over the country, will be streamed live on MLB.com. Pilgrim will be going up against three others in the age 9-10 softball division, Brooklynn Carrillo (Frisco, Tex.), Charleigh Widelski (Mokena, Ill.) and Taylor Holmes (Allendale, N.J.).
Recently, the RN-T chatted with Pilgrim about the whole experience and the opportunity to compete in the finals at the World Series. Here's what she had to say:
RN-T: How many years have you competed in the Pitch, Hit and Run competition and how well have you done in the past?
PILGRIM: This is my fourth year. Last year I won regionals, and my score put me in the top five in the nation.
RN-T: After finishing in the top five nationally last year and just missing out on going to compete at the World Series, how much motivation was that to work even harder to get there this year?
PILGRIM: I enjoy competition so it gave me a lot of motivation. I knew I would be 10 this year in the 9 and 10 year old division, so I keep telling myself this is my year.
RN-T: After the competition in Tampa, how long after that were you told your performance was good enough to make the finals at the World Series and what was your reaction to that news?
PILGRIM: A long four weeks. We had to wait until all the regional competitions were complete and the scores were compared.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the finals at the World Series for yourself and how excited are you to be a part of it just for the special experience itself? How confident are you that you can win the whole thing?
PILGRIM: My parents just told me last week that I actually have the first place score going into the competition. That has motivated me even more to work hard at practice. I am very confident I can win. Confidence is key when you compete. I am so excited to go to Houston and be a part of the World Series, and even though the Braves aren't playing I'm still proudly wearing my (Ozzie) Albies jersey.