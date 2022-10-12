Model’s total domination of two-time defending Region 7-AA champion Fannin County, Rome’s 52-0 shutout of a Sequoyah team that came into Friday night undefeated in region play and big region wins by Darlington, Pepperell and Unity Christian highlighted a perfect night weather wise of local high school football action.
Elsewhere in northwest Georgia, Sonoraville came close to clinching a playoff berth in Region 7-AAAA with an overtime win over Central (Carroll) and Hiram shocked Calhoun in the biggest upset of the weekend in the state of Georgia.
This weekend features a full Friday night of league play in Region 7-A Division I and a big road game for Model as the Blue Devils travel to Haralson County.
Outside of Floyd County, the schedule is a light one with a lot of teams scheduling open dates to coincide with their fall break schedules.
Pepperell (4-2, 2-0) at Class A Division I No. 7 Darlington (7-0, 3-0)
Series history: Pepperell leads 13-11
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Pepperell 17-7 on Aug. 23, 2019.
The Pepperell Dragons stayed tied with Darlington and Trion atop the Region 7-A Division I standings following a 45-7 homecoming win over Armuchee. The Darlington Tigers kept their unbeaten record alive after going on the road to defeat Chattooga 48-21. The winner of this game will move a step closer to a probable showdown with Trion for the region championship.
Darlington wins by 10.
Model (4-3, 2-1) at Haralson County (2-5, 1-2)
Series History: Model leads 7-5
Last Meeting: Haralson County defeated Model 43-0 on Sept. 10, 2021.
The Model Blue Devils continued their improvement from a season ago and became a prime postseason contender by shutting out a Fannin County team 24-0 that they had lost to 35-7 in 2021. The Haralson County Rebels, who were 9-1 in the regular season on 2021, fell to 2-5 in 2022 after a 56-0 loss to Rockmart. A Model win sets up an Oct. 21 showdown with North Murray for a home playoff berth.
Model wins by 7.
Coosa (3-4, 1-2) at Dade County (3-3, 0-2)
Series History: Coosa leads 19-9
Last meeting: Dade County defeated Coosa 35-6 on Oct. 22, 2021.
The Coosa Eagles kept things close all evening before falling 14-7 to 5-1 Trion. The Dade County Wolverines, who were off Friday night, fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in region play two weeks ago after a 39-21 loss to Trion. The winner of this game will have the inside track for the fourth playoff berth from Region 7-A Division I.
Dade County wins by 10.
Chattooga (1-6, 0-3) at Trion (5-1, 2-0)Series History: Chattooga leads 6-4-1
Last Meeting: The two teams tied 0-0 on October 1, 1971.
The Chattooga Indians, who lone win came over winless Murray County, fell at home to Darlington 48-21. The Trion Bulldogs, whose only loss came by four points to Model, emerged from a much closer than expected game before defeating Coosa 14-7. Except for preseason scrimmages, these schools located less than eight miles apart have not met in football since battling to a scoreless tie 51 years ago.
Trion wins by 29.
Class AAAAA No. 10 Calhoun (4-3, 1-1) at Woodland (1-6, 0-2)Series History: Calhoun leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Woodland 52-6 on October 15, 2021.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets, who were coming off a triple overtime victory over Cartersville, found themselves on the losing end of Friday night’s biggest upset in the state as they fell to Hiram 44-34. The Woodland Wildcats lost 28-7 to Dalton as they fell to 1-6 for the 2022 season.
Calhoun wins by more than 30.
Class AAAAA No. 7 Cartersville (6-1, 1-1) at Hiram (4-3, 1-1)Season History: Cartersville leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Hiram 34-14 on October 8, 2021.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes rebounded from their triple overtime loss to Calhoun with a 28-7 win over Cass. The Hiram Hornets, who entered Friday night following a disappointing loss to Dalton, stunned Calhoun 44-34 to throw the Region 7-AAAAA standings into disarray only two weeks into league play.
Cartersville wins by more than 30.
Dalton (4-3, 2-0) at Cass (3-4, 1-1)Series History: Dalton leads 10-2
Last Meeting: Cass defeated Dalton 23-8 on September 18, 2015.
The Dalton Catamounts emerged from Friday night as the only Region 7-AAAAA team with a 2-0 league mark following a 28-7 win over Woodland. The Cass Colonels fell to 1-1 I region play after a 28-7 loss to Cartersville.
Cass wins by 8.
Rockmart (4-2, 2-0) at Murray County (0-6, 0-2)Series History: Rockmart leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Rockmart defeated Murray County 72-0 on October 15, 2021.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets fell from the Class AA state rankings despite defeating Haralson County 56-0. The Murray County Indians saw their winless streak extend to 15 games two weeks ago in a 49-0 loss to North Murray before being off Friday night.
Rockmart wins by more than 30.
OFF THIS WEEK—Armuchee (3-4, 1-2 after losing to Pepperell 45-7), Class AAAAAA Number 6 Rome (5-1, 3-0 after defeating Sequoyah 52-0), Unity Christian (7-0, 1-0 after defeating Johnson Ferry Christian 56-30), Adairsville (6-1, 4-0 after defeating Ridgeland 42-7), Class AAAA Number 1 Cedartown (7-0, 2-0 after defeating Heritage 42-0), Gordon Central (0-7, 0-3 after losing to North Murray 63-13), and Sonoraville (5-2, 2-0 after defeating Central of Carroll 35-34)
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Carrollton (7-0, 1-0) over Pebblebrook (3-4, 0-1) by 18; North Paulding (4-2, 0-0) over Harrison (1-6, 0-1) by 11; Creekview (3-4, 2-1) over Sequoyah (3-4, 2-1) by 12; Etowah (4-2, 0-2) over Woodstock (0-7, 0-3) by 29; Villa Rica (4-3, 3-1) over Mays (2-4, 1-2) by 1; North Murray (5-2, 3-0) over Fannin County (3-3, 1-1); Lamar County (6-1, 0-0) over Temple (4-3, 0-0) by 18; Bowdon (6-1, 0-0) over Christian Heritage (3-4, 0-0) by 14