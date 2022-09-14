Rome’s dramatic come-from-behind-win over Class AAAAAAA Pebblebrook and Pepperell’s shutout victory over Class AAAAA Woodland highlighted an abbreviated night of high school football action in Rome and Floyd County last Friday.
Elsewhere across northwest Georgia, Cedartown spoiled Calhoun’s homecoming to move to the top of the state Class AAAA rankings, Cartersville took a convincing win over highly touted Columbia to stay No. 1 in Class AAAAA and Rockmart captured a big win over Dalton.
Two battles of the unbeaten — one between Darlington and Northwest Whitfield and the other between Unity Christian and Praise Academy — headline this Friday’s local action.
Rockmart will host Class A power Irwin County, while Adairsville, along with the other schools in Region 6-AAA, will begin league play, with the teams in Regions 6-AAAAAA, 7-AA and 7-A Division I starting region action next week.
Model (1-2) at Trion (3-0)
Series history: Trion leads 26-17-1
Last meeting: Trion defeated Model 28-7 on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Model Blue Devils, who were off last Friday, overcame a disappointing start to the season with a 17-14 win over Woodland in overtime. The Trion Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and unranked following a 57-0 shutout of Gordon Central.
Trion wins by 22.
Northwest Whitfield (4-0) at Class A Division I No. 9 Darlington (3-0)
Series history: First meeting
The Northwest Whitfield Bruins are one of three teams with 4-0 records in Region 7-AAAA following a 35-14 win over North Murray. The Darlington Tigers, who were off last Friday, took their regular-season unbeaten streak to 12 games with a 36-14 win over Christian Heritage on Sept. 2.
Northwest Whitfield wins by one.
Armuchee (2-1) at Southeast Whitfield (2-1)
Series history: Tied 1-1
Last meeting: Armuchee defeated Southeast Whitfield 24-14 on Sept. 17, 2021.
The Armuchee Indians tasted defeat for the first time in 2022 with a 42-10 loss to Union County. The Southeast Whitfield Raiders fell to 1-2 after a 46-22 loss to Gordon Lee before being off Friday night.
Armuchee wins by four.
Towns County (1-2) at Coosa (1-2)
Series history: First Meeting
The Towns County Indians, who did not play Friday night, fell to 1-2 following a 49-7 loss to Union County. The Coosa Eagles, who also were off last Friday, won for the first time in 2022 with a 33-21 victory over Gordon Central on Sept. 2.
Coosa wins by three.
Pepperell (2-1) at Temple (2-2)
Series history: Pepperell leads 5-1
Last meeting: Pepperell defeated Temple 24-20 on Sept. 17, 2021.
The Pepperell Dragons played their best game of the season in a 28-0 shutout of Woodland. The Temple Tigers saw their season mark drop to 2-2 after losing to Lumpkin County 27-20.
Pepperell wins by six.
Praise Academy (3-0) at Unity Christian School (3-0)
Series history: Praise Academy leads 2-1
Last meeting: UCS defeated Praise Academy 66-6 on Sept. 17, 2021.
The Praise Academy had its closest game of the season last Friday night in a 55-40 win over Lafayette Christian. The UCS Lions, who were off Friday night, kept their unbeaten record alive the previous week with a 60-8 win over Trinity Christian-Griffin.
Unity Christian wins by 16.
Class AAAAA No. 9 Calhoun (2-2) at Sonoraville (3-1)Series History: Calhoun leads 12-0
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Sonoraville 17-7 on September 13, 2019.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets found themselves in the unfamiliar role of only being 2-2 headed toward the midpoint of the season following a 21-7 loss to a Cedartown team now ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA. The Sonoraville Phoenix took control of their game before halftime and went on to a 28-17 win over LaFayette.
Calhoun wins by more than 30.
Heritage of Conyers (2-1) at Class AAAAA No. 1 Cartersville (4-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Heritage Patriots, who were off Friday night, defeated crosstown rival Rockdale County 29-23 on Sept. 2. The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes easily retained their No. 1 ranking after a larger than expected 42-0 shutout of then Class AA No. 5 Columbia.
Cartersville wins by more than 30.
Class A Division I No. 5 Irwin County (2-1) at Class AA No. 6 Rockmart (2-1)Series History: First Meeting
The Irwin County Indians maintained their state ranking with a 41-7 win over Turner County. The Rockmart Yellow Jackets demonstrated why they are the best team in Region 7-AA Friday night by defeating Dalton 63-42. The 235-mile trip from Ocilla to Rockmart is one of the longest regular season treks in Georgia.
Irwin County wins by seven.
Adairsville (2-1, 0-0) at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-2, 0-0)Series History: Adairsville leads 12-1
Last Meeting: Adairsville defeated L-FO 42-3 on November 5, 2021.
The Adairsville Tigers rebounded from their one-sided loss to Rabun County a week ago and defeated Cass 29-12. The L-FO Warriors, who were off Friday night, fell to 1-2 following a 48-14 loss a week ago to Heritage of Ringgold.
Adairsville wins by more than 30.
Chattooga (0-3) at Murray County (0-3)Series History: Chattooga leads 7-5
Last Meeting: Chattooga defeated Murray County 56-13 on September 27, 2013.
The Chattooga Indians, who were unable to attend classes all week due to flooding and water issues, fell to 0-3 in a 35-0 loss on Thursday night to Coahulla Creek. The Murray County Indians fell to 0-3 a week ago following a 36-0 loss to Gilmer before being off Friday night.
Chattooga wins by 18.
OFF THIS WEEK—Cass (1-3 after losing to Adairsville 29-12), Class AAAA No. 1 Cedartown (4-0 after defeating Calhoun 21-7), Class AAAAAA No. 7 Rome (3-1 after defeating Pebblebrook 30-28) and Woodland (1-3 after losing to Pepperell 28-0)
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Christian Heritage (1-2) over Pickens (0-3) by seven; Class A Division II Number 10 Mt. Zion (3-0) over Brookstone (2-0) by 21; Dade County (2-1) over Swain County (NC) (3-1) by 6; Class AAAAAAA Number 6 Carrollton (4-0) over Jenkins (1-2) by more than 30; North Paulding (3-1) over Pope (0-3) by 22; South Paulding (1-2, 0-0) over East Paulding (2-2, 0-1) by 23; Newnan (1-2, 0-0) over Paulding County (3-1, 1-0) by nine; Creekview (1-3, 0-0) over Allatoona (1-3, 0-0) by three; Sequoyah (1-3, 0-0) over Etowah (4-0, 0-0) by seven; River Ridge (3-1, 0-0) over Woodstock (0-4, 0-0) by more than 30; Villa Rica (1-2, 0-0) over Tri-Cities (1-2, 0-0) by 19; Dalton (1-2) over Lassiter (2-1) by three; Hiram (2-2) over Drew (0-3) by 15; Northgate (1-3) over Central of Carroll (3-1) by two; Bremen (1-2, 0-0) over Gordon Lee (1-2, 0-0) by 18; Coahulla Creek (2-1, 0-0) over Ridgeland (0-3, 0-0) by 15; Ringgold (1-2, 0-0) over LaFayette (2-1, 0-0) by 13; Murphy (NC) (2-1) over Fannin County (1-2) by 14; Haralson County (1-2) over Upson-Lee (0-4) by 17