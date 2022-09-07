Darlington’s dominating win over Christian Heritage, Model’s overtime victory over Woodland, Coosa’s defeat of Gordon Central and Cartersville’s second-half comeback over Allatoona highlighted Friday night’s action in northwest Georgia.
Two state-ranked teams went down to defeat to other highly ranked opponents as Rome lost to Carrollton and Adairsville lost to Rabun County.
Four Floyd County teams — Coosa, Darlington, Model and Unity Christian — all are off this Friday, while Armuchee, Pepperell and Rome all play at home.
The top-five matchup between Calhoun and Cedartown headlines this week’s action, with Cartersville hosting Columbia in another top-10 battle, and Rockmart and Dalton battling on the gridiron for the first time since their state playoff game 43 years ago.
Pebblebrook (2-1) at Class AAAAAA No. 7 Rome (2-1)
Series history: Rome leads 2-1
Last meeting: Rome defeated Pebblebrook 38-10 on Nov. 16, 2007, in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Pebblebrook Falcons pulled away late to defeat Hapeville Charter 42-28. The Rome Wolves were only able to get on the scoreboard once in a 23-6 loss to Class AAAAAAA No. 8 Carrollton. This is the final non-region game of 2022 for Rome before the Wolves start league play Sept. 23.
Rome wins by nine.
Woodland (1-2) at Pepperell (1-1)
Series history: First meeting
The Woodland Wildcats were unable to carry over the momentum from their shutout win a week prior in a 17-14 overtime loss to Model. The Pepperell Dragons were off Friday night after a 15-14 win the previous week over Model. This is Woodland’s third straight game against a school from Floyd County.
Pepperell wins by five.
Union County (2-1) at Armuchee (2-0)
Series history: First meeting
The Union County Panthers rebounded from their loss a week ago with a 49-7 win over Towns County. The Armuchee Indians defeated Gordon Lee 17-14 in Week 2 before being off Friday night.
Union County wins by 19.
OFF THIS WEEK — Coosa (1-2 after defeating Gordon Central 33-21), Class A Division I No. 9 Darlington (3-0 after defeating Christian Heritage 36-14), Model (1-2 following a 17-14 overtime win over Woodland) and Unity Christian (3-0 after defeating Trinity Christian-Griffin 60-8)
Class AAAA No. 3 Cedartown (3-0) at Class AAAA No. 4 Calhoun (2-1)Series History: Cedartown leads 17-3-1
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Cedartown 31-7 on September 23, 2021.
The Cedartown Bulldogs continued to be one of the dominant teams in the state in Class AAAA with a 35-0 shutout of Class AAAAAA Sequoyah. The Calhoun Yellow Jackets found themselves in a battle much of the night before winning a 26-21 game over Creekview. Cedartown wins by one.
Cass (1-2) at Adairsville (1-1)Series History: Cass leads 32-23-1
Last Meeting: Adairsville defeated Cass 29-28 on August 27, 2021.
The Cass Colonels, who entered Friday night winless in two games, dominated Drew 58-15 to taste their first victory in 2022. The short-lived stay of the Adairsville Tigers in the Class AAA Top 10 ended following a 72-36 loss to Rabun County. Cass wins by six.
Gordon Central (0-3) at Trion (2-0)Series History: Trion leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Trion defeated Gordon Central 37-19 on September 18, 2009.
The Gordon Central Warriors remained winless in 2022 following a 33-21 loss Friday night to Coosa. The Trion Bulldogs, who are coming off a bye week, dominated LaFayette 45-7 last week. Trion wins by more than 30.
Class AA No. 5 Columbia (3-0) at Class AAAAA No. 1 Cartersville (3-0)Series History: Cartersville leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Columbia 42-7 on November 13, 2015, in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes found themselves in the unfamiliar position of trailing early before storming back to defeat Allatoona 28-20. The Columbia Eagles remained unbeaten for the season following a 20-0 shutout of Washington. Cartersville wins by more than 30.
Class AA No. 7 Rockmart (1-1) at Dalton (1-1)Series History: Dalton leads 4-1
Last Meeting: Dalton defeated Rockmart 7-3 on November 23, 1979, in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets were off Friday night after a 30-21 win a week before over Cass. The Dalton Catamounts continued their struggles of the past two seasons in a 27-23 loss to Sonoraville. Rockmart wins by 10.
Sonoraville (2-1) at LaFayette (1-1)Series History: Sonoraville leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Sonoraville defeated LaFayette 24-21 on October 22, 2021.
The Sonoraville Phoenix emerged from Friday night with one of the biggest wins in program history by defeating Dalton 27-21. The LaFayette Ramblers, who were off Friday night, fell to 1-1 a week ago following a 45-27 loss to Trion. Sonoraville wins by four.
Chattooga (0-2) at Coahulla Creek (1-1)Series History: First Meeting
The Coahulla Creek Colts lost in triple overtime a week ago 35-31 to Northwest Whitfield before being off last Friday night. The Chattooga Indians fell to 0-2 after a 44-19 loss to Temple. Coahulla Creek wins by six.
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Ringgold (0-2) over Gilmer (3-0) by 21; Mary Persons (2-1) over Haralson County (1-1) by one; Class A Division II Number 6 Bowdon (2-1) over Tattnall Square Academy (2-1) by 21; Temple (2-1) over Lumpkin County (3-0) by 21; Dade County (1-1) over Marion County (TN) (1-2) by 14; Class AAAAAAA Number 7 Carrollton (3-0) over Villa Rica (1-1) by more than 30; Class AAAAAA Number 10 South Paulding (1-1) over North Paulding (2-1) by one; Paulding County (2-1, 0-0) over East Paulding (2-1, 0-0) by three; Allatoona (0-3) over Hillgrove (1-2) by 13; Creekview (0-3) over North Forsyth (2-1) by one; Etowah (3-0) over Centennial (1-1) by five; River Ridge (3-0) over North Atlanta (3-0) by three; Cherokee (1-2) over Sequoyah (0-3) by six; Lassiter (1-1) over Woodstock (0-3) by 13; Hiram (1-2) over Morrow (2-1) by 20; Central of Carroll (2-1) over McIntosh (1-2) by eight; Heritage (3-0) over Ridgeland (0-2) by 27; Northwest Whitfield (3-0) over North Murray (2-1) by nine