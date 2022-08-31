Armuchee, Darlington, Rome, Unity Christian, Adairsville, Cartersville, Cedartown and Trion all remained unbeaten Friday night on an evening marked by hot, humid weather after the rain and lightning of the week before.
Calhoun rebounded from its Week 1 loss with a big win across the state line in Alabama, while Pepperell held off Model for its first win of the year.
Much of the attention this week will be focused on Grisham Stadium in Carrollton as the Trojans host the Rome Wolves. The Darlington Tigers are at home after two weeks on the road with a game against Christian Heritage. The other battle of state-ranked opponents will see Adairsville make the long trip to Rabun County.
Class AAAAAA No. 3 Rome (2-0) at Class AAAAAAA No. 8 Carrollton (2-0)
Series history: Tied 4-4
Last meeting: Rome defeated Carrollton 45-27 on Sept. 24, 2021
The Rome Wolves jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead and enjoyed a running clock the entire second half in a 49-0 shutout of Lithonia. The Carrollton Trojans emerged victorious in a battle of state ranked teams with a 28-21 win over South Paulding. This is Rome’s second game with a highly ranked opponent in three weeks.
Rome wins by four.
Christian Heritage (1-1) at Class A Division I No. 10 Darlington (2-0)
Series history: Darlington leads 8-1
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Christian Heritage 28-24 on Oct. 5, 2021.
The Christian Heritage Lions evened their season mark at 1-1 with a 21-6 win over Temple. The Darlington Tigers were in control all night long in a 45-22 win over Class AAAA Sonoraville. The former region foes are in separate divisions of Class A in 2022.
Darlington wins by five.
Coosa (0-2) at Gordon Central (0-2)
Series history: Tied 5-5
Last meeting: Coosa defeated Gordon Central 7-6 on Oct. 14, 2021.
The Coosa Eagles were unable to put points on the scoreboard in a 34-0 loss on the road to Class AAAAA Woodland. The Gordon Central Warriors fell to 0-2 for the season following a 34-21 loss to Southeast Whitfield.
Coosa wins by four.
Model (0-2) at Woodland (1-1)
Series History: First meeting
The Model Blue Devils stayed toe to toe all night at home in their game with Pepperell before losing 15-14 at home to the Dragons. The Woodland Wildcats evened their season mark at 1-1 with a 34-0 shutout at home over Coosa.
Woodland wins by one.
Trinity Christian School Griffin (0-2) at Unity Christian School (2-0)
Series history: UCS leads 1-0
Last meeting: UCS defeated Griffin Christian 18-8 on Oct. 18, 2013.
The Trinity Christian Crusaders (Griffin Christian changed its name to Trinity Christian School Griffin prior to the start of the school year) lost to CrossPoint Christian 58-18 to fall to 0-2. The UCS Lions remained unbeaten following a 66-26 win over Hearts Academy.
Unity Christian wins by more than 30.
Class AAAAA No. 1 Cartersville (2-0) at Allatoona (0-2)Series History: Cartersville leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Allatoona 14-13 on August 23, 2019.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes easily defended their new Number 1 ranking in Class AAAAA by defeating Jonesboro 38-16. The Allatoona Buccaneers fell to an uncharacteristic 0-2 on the young season following a 21-9 loss to Class AAAAA Number 10 Kell. Cartersville wins by 21.
Class AAAAA No. 6 Calhoun (1-1) at Creekview (0-2)Series History: First Meeting
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets rebounded from their season opening loss to Blessed Trinity by edging Alabama Class 6A Number 5 Gardendale 31-30. The Creekview Grizzlies, who scored for the first time in two weeks, remained winless in 2022 after a 10-6 loss to Hillgrove. Calhoun wins by 17.
Class AAA No. 10 Adairsville (1-0) at Class A Division I No. 4 Rabun County (2-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Adairsville Tigers moved into the Class AAA rankings with a 51-50 overtime win over a Cherokee Bluff team that went undefeated in the 2021 regular season. The Rabun County Wildcats, who dominated Haralson County in their season opener, stayed unbeaten with a 14-7 win over Stephens County. Rabun County wins by 25.
Drew (0-1) at Cass (0-2)Series History: First Meeting
The Drew Titans, who were idle in Week 1, lost to North Atlanta 50-6 in their season opener. The Cass Colonels emerged as the only team in Region 7-AAAAA without a win in a 30-21 loss to Rockmart. Cass wins by 19.
Sequoyah (0-2) at Class AAAA No. 3 Cedartown (2-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Sequoyah Chiefs lost in a close offensive battle to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 35-28. The Cedartown Bulldogs demonstrated why they are one of teams to beat statewide in Class AAAA in 2022 with another win over a state ranked opponent by beating then Class AA Number 5 Callaway 47-7. Cedartown wins by 26.
Dalton (1-0) at Sonoraville (1-1)Series History: Dalton leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Dalton defeated Sonoraville 41-21 on September 8, 2017.
The Dalton Catamounts, who dominated North Murray 49-27 in their season opener, were off Friday night. The Sonoraville Phoenix became the first team in Region 7-AAAA to lose in 2022 following a 45-22 defeat by Darlington. Dalton wins by 17.
Temple (1-1) at Chattooga (0-1)Series History: First Meeting
The Temple Tigers, who moved to Region 4-A Division I in reclassification for the new season, lost to Christian Heritage 21-6 to fall to 1-1. The Chattooga Indians, who were off Friday night, lost to LaFayette 42-12 last week in their season opener. Temple wins by 13.
OFF THIS WEEK: Armuchee (2-0 following a 17-14 win over Gordon Lee), Pepperell (1-1 following a 15-14 win over Model), Class AA No. 6 Rockmart (1-1 following a 30-21 win over Cass) and Trion (2-0 following a 45-7 win over LaFayette)
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Mt. Zion (2-0) over Jordan (0-1) by 23 (Thursday); Central of Carroll (2-0) over Hampton (2-0) by 10; Heritage (2-0) over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-1) by more than 30; Ringgold (0-1) over Northwest Whitfield (2-0) by eight; Gordon Lee (0-2) over Southeast Whitfield (2-0) by 12; Class A Division II Number 6 Bowdon (1-1) over Bremen (1-1) by two; North Murray (1-1) over Ridgeland (0-1) by 18; Fannin County (0-2) over Pickens (0-2) by 7; Gilmer (2-0) over Murray County (0-2) by 25; North Paulding (2-0) over Kennesaw Mountain (2-0) by five; East Paulding (1-1) over Hiram (1-1) by five; Harrison (0-2) over Paulding County (2-0) by 21; Etowah (2-0) over Forsyth Central (1-1) by seven; River Ridge (2-0) over Sprayberry (1-1) by nine; Cherokee (0-2) over Woodstock (0-2) by more than 30; Villa Rica (0-1) over Northgate (0-2) by nine