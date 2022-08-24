Rain was a factor everywhere during Friday night’s opening week. Wins by Rome, Darlington and Armuchee highlighted Week 1 of high school football in northwest Georgia. Coosa lost a close game to Southeast Whitfield, while Model and Pepperell ran up against strong opponents on opening night.
Elsewhere, Cartersville rolled into a much larger win than expected to move into the No. 1 ranking spot in Class AAAAA, Cedartown won the Battle of Polk County over Rockmart and Calhoun suffered an upset loss to Blessed Trinity.
The traditional matchup between Pepperell and Model highlights Week 2 action. Rome is back at home, while Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington and Unity Christian are on the road.
Calhoun and Cedartown play in battles against ranked teams, while Cartersville defends its brand-new No. 1 ranking at home against Jonesboro.
Pepperell (0-1) at Model (0-1)
Series history: Pepperell leads 36-20-3
Last meeting: Pepperell defeated Model 28-22 on Oct. 22, 2021.
The Pepperell Dragons fell to 0-1 following their season opener following a 46-17 loss to Northwest Whitfield. The Model Blue Devils were unable to put points on the scoreboard in a 20-0 loss to a strong Cherokee County (Ala.) team.
Pepperell wins by eight.
Armuchee (1-0) at Gordon Lee (0-1)
Series history: Gordon Lee leads 24-20-1
Last Meeting: Gordon Lee defeated Armuchee 16-14 on Oct. 29, 2021.
The Gordon Lee Trojans found the going too much in an opening week 45-19 loss to Trion in the oldest continuous football series in northwest Georgia. The Armuchee Indians jumped out to a two-score lead and held on to defeat Gordon Central 10-9.
Gordon Lee wins by 12.
Class A Division I No. 10 Darlington (1-0) at Sonoraville (1-0)
Series history: Darlington leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Darlington defeated Sonoraville 38-28 on Sept. 6, 2019.
The Sonoraville Phoenix, like much of northwest Georgia, battled the elements in a 27-16 win over Pickens. The Darlington Tigers made the most of their trip to central Florida by defeating Schuylkill Haven (Pa.) 28-16.
Darlington wins by two.
Coosa (0-1) at Woodland (0-1)
Series history: First Meeting
The Woodland Wildcats continued to struggle in an opening week 38-13 loss to East Paulding. The Coosa Eagles kept things close all night long in a 14-7 loss to Southeast Whitfield.
Woodland wins by 25.
Lithonia (0-1) at Class AAAAAA No. 3 Rome (1-0)
Series History: Rome leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Rome defeated Lithonia 52-0 on Nov. 15, 2019, in the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
The Lithonia Bulldogs could get little going offensively in a 35-6 loss to Alcovy. The Rome Wolves made big defensive stands all night long in defeating Class AAAAA No. 5 Creekside 16-6 in a game that ended after midnight at Barron Stadium.
Rome wins by more than 30.
Unity Christian (1-0) at Hearts Academy (0-0)
Series History: UCS leads 2-1
Last meeting: UCS defeated Hearts 48-0 on Aug. 27, 2021.
The UCS Lions broke open a high scoring game late and defeated Young Americans Christian 52-42. The Hearts Academy Panthers, who were winless in 2021, saw their season opener canceled after rains resulted on an unplayable field at Covington Academy.
Unity Christian wins by more than 30.
Class AA No. 6 Rockmart (0-1) at Cass (0-1)Series History: Rockmart leads 8-1-1
Last Meeting: Cass defeated Rockmart 21-0 on October 30, 1961.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets fell to 0-1 after a season opening 27-14 loss to traditional revival Cedartown. The Cass Colonels battled back and forth all night long in a game that saw halftime extended due to weather before falling short 26-25 to Class AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain. Rockmart wins by 6.
Class AA No. 5 Callaway (0-1) at Class AAAA No. 3 Cedartown (1-0)Series History: Callaway leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Callaway defeated Cedartown 43-17 on October 8, 2015.
The Callaway Cavaliers traveled across the Alabama line and came up short in a 29-28 loss at Opelika. The Cedartown Bulldogs were big winners in a 27-14 victory over cross-county revival Rockmart in a series that resumed after the game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID issues. Cedartown wins by 13.
Class AAAAA No. 7 Calhoun (0-1) at Alabama Class AAAAAA No. 3 Gardendale (1-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets, in their third game with Blessed Trinity in the past 10 months, fell short in a 36-25 opening week loss. The Gardendale Rockets were victorious in their opening week following a 42-32 win over James Clemens. Calhoun wins by 14.
Jonesboro (1-0) at Class AAAAA No. 1 Cartersville (1-0)Series History: Cartersville leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Jonesboro 38-14 on November 27, 2015, in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Jonesboro Cardinals, in a game moved to Saturday afternoon due to security reasons, dominated Mt. Zion of Jonesboro 40-13. The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes looked like they may be the team to beat in Region 7-AAAAA following a 35-0 shutout of Class AAAAAAA Cherokee. Cartersville wins by more than 30
Cherokee Bluff (0-1) at Adairsville (0-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Cherokee Bluff Bears became one of the first two teams to open the 2022 season in Georgia in a 38-23 Wednesday night Corky Kell Classic loss to Kell. The Adairsville Tigers, who lost in the first round of the playoffs a year ago, were the only local team who did not play on Friday. Cherokee Bluff wins by 9.
Trion (1-0) at LaFayette (1-0)Series History: Trion leads 40-23
Last Meeting: Trion defeated LaFayette 41-21 on August 28, 2017.
The Trion Bulldogs saw why they are one of the teams to beat in 2022 with a 45-19 win over Gordon Lee. The LaFayette ramblers turned in one of the more denominating performances of the week in a 42-12 win over Chattooga. Trion wins over LaFayette by 6.
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) at Gordon Central (0-1)Series History: Gordon Central leads 15-9
Last Meeting: Southeast Whitfield defeated Gordon Central 48-28 on September 3, 2021.
The Southeast Whitfield Raiders capped an opening week in which every team in Region 7-AAAA was victorious by prevailing in a 14-7 win over Coosa. The Gordon Central Warriors were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 10-9 loss to Armuchee. Southeast Whitfield wins by 9.
OFF THIS WEEK: Chattooga (0-1)
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Villa Rica (0-0) over Anniston (AL) (1-0) by 7; Hiram (0-1) over Woodstock (0-1) by 9; Class A Division II Number 2 Bowdon (1-0) over Central of Carroll (1-0) by 8; Heritage (1-0) over East Hamilton (TN) (0-1) by 10; Northwest Whitfield (1-0) over Coahulla Creek (1-0) by 26; Haralson County (0-1) over Bremen (1-0) by 15; Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-1) over Murray County (0-1) by 9; North Cobb Christian (1-0) over Ridgeland (0-0) by 18; Fannin County (0-1) over Gilmer (1-0) by 24; North Murray (0-1) over Pickens (0-1) by 2; Christian Heritage (0-1) over Temple (1-0) by 2; Mt. Zion (1-0) over Greenville (0-1) by 3; Dade County (0-1) over North Sand Mountain (AL) (0-1) by 14; Class AAAAAAA Number 8 Carrollton (1-0) over Class AAAAAA Number 9 South Paulding (1-0) by 16; North Paulding (1-0) over East Paulding (1-0) by 23; Sprayberry (1-0) over Paulding County (1-0) by 7; Allatoona (0-1) over Kell (1-0) by 3; Creekview (0-1) over Hillgrove (0-1) by 11; Cherokee (0-1) over Etowah (1-0) by 18; River Ridge (1-0) over Pope (0-0) by 1; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (0-1) over Sequoyah (0-1) by 14