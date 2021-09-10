The Coosa Eagles fell behind the 8-ball early and could never recover, falling at home to the Pickens Dragons 34-10 Friday. Coosa drops to 0-3 on the 2021 season.
“I think at this point in the season, we’re trying to correct Coosa and that’s so very important,” Coosa offensive line coach Jeff Shiflett said. “We’re just trying to figure out who we are as a team. I thought we did some good things at times, but we’ve got to continue working on them.”
Pickens wasted no time in finding the scoreboard, as sophomore quarterback Sam Streicher found senior Devin Hand for his first of two touchdown receptions of the night a mere 76 seconds into the contest. The PAT was blocked so the Dragons led 6-0.
Trailing 13-0 after one quarter of play, Coosa’s offense finally found some momentum, as Jose Valerio tacked on a field goal from about 25 yards out to make the game 13-3.
However, two crucial calls came back to bite the Eagles, one at the tail end of the first half and the other at the very beginning of the second half.
Down 13-3, Coosa elected to go for a fourth-and-2 just inside Eagle territory with about one minute to the intermission. A fumble saw the Dragons run the ball back to the Coosa 12, and three plays later, Streicher located fellow sophomore Marcus Pike on a fade to the back left corner of the end zone.
Suddenly, the Eagles were down 20-3 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Coosa tried an onside kick, but Pickens’ return team pounced on the football. One play later, Streicher spotted Hand on a screen pass that went 45 yards to the house. Fourteen seconds into the second half, it was 27-3 Dragons.
There were some positive takeaways, as senior Dalton Denton scored Coosa’s lone touchdown on a 39-yard scamper with just under two minutes to play in the game. Denton gave an impassioned speech to the team following the contest, saying he was proud of every single player.
“This team is really starting to grow together,” Shiflett said. “We’ve told these kids the teams that are going to be successful in this region are the ones that are going to grow. We’ll go back and look at this film. We (coaches) are just trying to put our kids ... in situations to be successful.”
Coosa now enters a bye week. The Eagles return to action on Friday, Sept. 24, when they travel west across the state line to Alabama to play the Cherokee County (AL) Warriors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.