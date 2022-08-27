Armuchee junior Grayson Perry showed why he was named a preseason All-State kicker as he came through in crunch time with a 40-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining to send the Indians to a 17-14 victory at Gordon Lee on Friday.
Perry's clutch kick came after the two teams battled back and forth throughout the night with the Indians (2-0) taking a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter before Gordon Lee (0-2) got a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and then another early in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
"We always talk to our guys about what we do on the grass at practice will determine what happens on Friday night, and we literally practiced that same scenario on Thursday at practice," said Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green. "We had a one-minute drill with one timeout, drove the ball down the field after starting on our own 10 and Grayson hit the field goal just like he did on Thursday at practice. And it would've been good from probably 10 or 15 yards further away."
Armuchee's got off to a strong offensive start as quarterback Chandler Desanto connected with Jacob Seagraves for a 69-yard touchdown pass to give his team the early momentum and a 7-0 lead following Perry's extra point with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.
After the Indians' defense got multiple stops with their backs against the wall following Gordon Lee long drives, Armuchee doubled its lead on another long touchdown pass. This time it was Desanto tossing a 45-yard score to Seagraves to make it 14-0 after Perry's extra point with 1:42 left in the first half.
But Gordon Lee got back in the game before the team's went to the locker room for the break as Kade Cowan completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nate Dunfee to cut the deficit in half at 14-7 at halftime.
The Trojans evened the game at the 9:02 mark of the third quarter with Dunfee running in a touchdown from four yards out. Bryson Johnson's second extra point of the game made it 14-14.
That was the way the scoreboard stayed until Armuchee's late drive that put Perry in position for the game-winner from 40 yards out.
Desanto finished with 179 yards passing on 10-of-12 completions with two touchdowns, and he added 37 yards on the ground. Jackson Coonley was Armuchee's leading rusher with 54 yards on 15 carries.
Seagraves finished with 120 yards on three catches and two touchdowns touchdown, and Colton Phillips added 32 yards receiving on five catches.
"We were really unselfish as a team tonight," said Green. "It was all about the team and making sure it was We over Me. That's what we're trying to make this team about...what's best for the team and not the individual."
With the win, the Indians move to 2-0 for the second consecutive season. It's the first time they have done that since the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
It was also Armuchee's first win over Gordon Lee since 1999, snapping a streak of eight straight wins in the series for the Trojans.
Armuchee will be off next week before returning to the field on Sept. 9 when they host Union County in another non-region contest.