It was a perfect start to the season for the Pepperell Lady Dragons on Thursday in more ways than one.
Junior pitcher Caroline Morgan tossed a perfect game in a 9-0 mercy-rule shortened victory for Pepperell as they opened the regular season on the road at Paulding County in strong fashion.
Morgan pitched five innings and didn't allow a single baserunner while striking out 14 of the 15 batters she faced to earn the win.
The Lady Dragons scored one run in the first and one in the third to gain the early lead before putting the game completely out of reach with a seven-run top of the fifth.
Morgan also contributed in a big way offensively as she had a triple and two RBIs. Ansley Farmer added two hits, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored, Morgan Willingham had a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored, Cloey Mitchell drove in two runs and had a hit and Riley Nelson rounded out the offensive leaders with a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Sam Jones also had a hit and scored a run.
Pepperell will try to carry over the momentum from the season-opening victory when they travel across the county to take on Model in a non-region contest on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In other softball action from Thursday:
Walker 17, Rome 16
In a back-and-forth offensive game, the Lady Wolves came up just short in their season opener on Thursday afternoon.
Contributing strong days at the plate for Rome were Hailey Major, Jakayla Strickland, Laila King and Camdyn Ely. Ely saw some time in the circle pitching.
The Lady Wolves were back on the road on Friday to take on Douglas County and will travel to Coosa for another non-region game on Monday at 5:30 p.m.