The prep football season ended recently for local teams, but several players are still racking up recognition.
The 7-AA All-Region Team voted on by the region's coaches was announced on Thursday with Pepperell running back DJ Rogers leading the local selections as he was picked as the 7-AA Offensive Player of the Year following an impressive 2021 season.
Also earning a spot on the First-Team Offense from Pepperell was junior quarterback Matthew Waddell and senior offensive lineman Lem Azlin. First-Team Defensive selections for the Dragons were senior defensive lineman Brennen Tillery, senior linebacker Kolby Davis and senior defensive back Jon Shields.
Pepperell junior offensive lineman Parker Glenn was named to the Second Team Offense, and the Dragons' Second Team Defense pick was senior defensive lineman Talal Laguda.
Coosa had two Second-Team Offense selections with junior running back DJ Hames and sophomore offensive lineman Connor Soals making the list while Model's Hunter Clevland, a junior offensive lineman, was also named to the Second Team Offense.
Model junior linebacker Joey Samples and Coosa junior defensive back Harley Brock each earned a spot on the First Team Defense. Model had three selections on the Second Team Defense, including junior defensive lineman Daniel Jolly, senior linebacker Anthone Williams and junior defensive back Dillon Silver while Coosa had two Second-Team Defense picks, including senior defensive lineman Deolis Milsap and senior linebacker Gage Cole.
The three 7-AA teams in Floyd County all had several Honorable Mention picks as well. Pepperell's list included junior kicker Steven Villatoro, sophomore linebacker Erik Jensen, senior linebacker Devin Frost, junior wide receiver Alex Rhoades, junior defensive back Gage Owens, sophomore offensive lineman Peyton Owens, sophomore offensive lineman Eliot Goggans, sophomore offensive lineman Braxton Bragg, senior defensive back Jacob Wright and senior wide receiver Chase Smith.
Honorable Mention picks from Coosa were senior running back and linebacker Dalton Denton, junior linebacker Josh Dixon, freshman linebacker Harrison East, junior tight end and linebacker Andrew Holt, junior defensive lineman Jacob Hughes, senior defensive lineman Omarion Moore and junior offensive lineman Aiden Morgan.
Model's Honorable Mention selections included sophomore athlete Jeremiah Gamble, sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Amir Pinkard, junior running back Jermaine Campbell, senior defensive lineman Evan Angle and sophomore kicker and punter Daniel Veillon.
Along with Rogers, other top honors in the region went to Dade County's Jeff Poston as Coach of the Year, Fannin County's Seth Reece as Player of the Year and Dade County's Cody Williams and Chattooga's Rowan Burdick as Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
In other recent prep football news:
Armuchee has several selected to All-Region Team
The Armuchee Indians had a solid 2021 season, finishing above the .500 mark for the first time since 2009, and they had several standout players that played a big part in making that happen.
The 6-A Public All-Region Team voted on by the region's coaches was announced on Thursday with multiple Indians making the list.
Earning First-Team honors were Malik Drinic on offense as a tight end hybrid and Alex Wright on special teams as a long snapper.
Second-Team picks on offense were JJ House as a wide receiver and Chandler Desanto as a quarterback. Second-Team Defensive selections were Will Daniel as a cornerback and Ryland Steen as a linebacker, and Grayson Perry was also picked on the Second-Team Special Teams as a kicker.
Rounding out the Armuchee selections on Honorable Mention were linebacker J.R. Early, outside linebacker Austin Stacy, linebacker Jesse Smith and cornerback Jacob Seagraves.