The local competition cheerleading season was filled with impressive individual performances that led to great team results with Armuchee, Pepperell and Coosa all finishing with top-10 state rankings.
Several standouts from those squads were honored recently with the naming of the Area 4 All-Area Competition Cheerleading Team. The top honor from the local teams went to Pepperell senior Macie Morgan who was named Cheerleader of the Year.
Morgan's Lady Dragon teammates Kendal Crews (Sr.) and Bethanee Wiggins (Sr.) also earned a spot on the All-Area Team. Pepperell finished as state runner-up this past season.
Class A state champion Armuchee was represented by a pair of selections, including sophomore Peyton Falk and junior Makayla Tenney.
Coosa also had a pair of cheerleaders named to the team with senior Addison Cawthon and senior Kate Sanderlin representing the Lady Eagles.
Chattooga's Kelsey Espy was honored as Coach of the Year. The rest of the All-Area Team consisted of Trion's Kalyn Brown (Jr.) and Josie Skelton (Soph.), Chattooga's Brayundra Mosley (Sr.) and Kelsey Tarrance (Sr.), Dade County's Kira Chappelear (Sr.) and Alexis Gibson (Jr.), Mount Zion's Noelle Ledford (Sr.) and Madison Samson (Sr.) and Bowdon's Abigail Silva (Jr.) and Molly Grace Watkins (Soph.).