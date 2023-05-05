It was an extremely competitive season on the pitch in Region 7-A Division I, with several players stepping up big for their respective teams.
The region’s coaches voted on the all-region teams, which were announced this week, and several locals earned recognition.
Pepperell freshman Aidyn Hurst was named the Girls Player of the Year following a stellar debut season in which she led the Lady Dragons in scoring and helped them to a state tournament berth.
Armuchee boys head coach Jason Park was also given top honors as Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to a historic season that ended with a run to the final four.
Other locals joining Hurst on the girls first team were teammate Abigail Silver (F), along with Coosa’s Isabelle Phillips (Mid) and Emily Lucas (GK) and Armuchee’s Marissa Kimple (D).
Darlington led the second-team selections with four players earning the nod — Ava Belle Holcombe (F), Lillian Baggett (Mid), Alden Baker (D) and Jennifer Martinez (GK). Pepperell and Armuchee each had two second-team picks as well in Jenna Grace Johnson (Mid) and Madison Poole (D) from the Lady Dragons and Alejandra Aldana (Mid) and Desiree Espy (D) from the Lady Indians.
Honorable mention selections included Coosa’s Lexi Graham and Lexi Day, Darlington’s Elizabeth Richie, Gwyn Traylor and Noor Yassin, and Pepperell’s Morgan Langley.
Coosa had a trio of boys first-team picks in Maicky Velasquez (Mid), Gavyn Williams (D) and George Leon (GK).
Other locals on the boys first team were Darlington’s Peyton Sumner (Mid) and Ryland Scott (D), and Armuchee’s Gabe DeHart (F).
Armuchee had a trio of second-team selections with Braden Brown (Mid), Grayson Perry (Mid) and Cesar Perez (D). Darlington’s Evan Sumner (F) and Daniel Donadio (D), Pepperell’s Elliot Goggans (GK) and Coosa’s Luis Sandoval (D) rounded out the locals on the second team.
Honorable mention picks on the boys side included Armuchee’s Alex Luna and Ryland Steen, Darlington’s Rici Frode and Pepperell’s Rafael Segura.