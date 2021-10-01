After enduring some aggravations in August, the Pepperell softball team has enjoyed a super September.
The Lady Dragons closed out the month with nine straight wins, including a 1-0 victory over Fannin County on Thursday afternoon. The Region 7-AA win helped the Lady Dragons move to the doorstep of clinching a state tournament berth.
Pepperell senior pitcher Chloe Jones crafted a four-hit shutout, finishing with eight strikeouts and no walks. Offensively, Riley Nelson supplied the game’s only run with an RBI-single in the fourth inning as the Lady Dragons (13-5, 7-3 in Region 7-AA) added one more entry to their September surge.
Now, they seem primed to make some noise in October.
“I tell the girls all the time — it’s all about peaking at the right time,” said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. “And we certainly seem to be doing that. The kids are having a lot of fun right now, and it makes my heart full to see them enjoying themselves and to see their hard work paying off.”
Ansley Farmer, Morgan Willingham and Chloe Stroud finished with two hits each for the Lady Dragons, with Willingham scoring the game’s lone run. The Lady Dragons missed out on several scoring opportunities — stranding eight runners overall — but Nelson’s clutch hit proved to be the difference.
“This was a good win over a much-improved Fannin County team,” said Rickman. “Hopefully, we can just keep playing well, like we have been over the past few weeks.”
Farmer, the Pepperell centerfielder, said the Lady Dragons started to galvanize in early September, when the team began forming a bond that stretched beyond the field.
“As the season has gone along, I think we’ve really tried to get better as teammates, and get to know each other better,” Farmer said. “All of us really get along, and we don’t have little separate groups on this team. I think that has really helped us.”
Pepperell’s winning streak has been fueled by solid pitching from the Lady Dragons’ two aces — Jones and sophomore Caroline Morgan.
The duo has compiled five shutouts over the past nine games, and has allowed a total of just seven runs during that stretch. The two pitchers have been collecting strikeouts in mass quantities, with both pitchers routinely registering double-digits in Ks in recent games.
“It’s really nice to have two arms throwing,” said Jones. “(Caroline and I) go head-to-head sometimes — she pushes me as much as I push her — and I am grateful for that. It makes us both better. Caroline does a great job on the mound.”
On Thursday, it was Jones’ turn, and the senior delivered a gem on Senior Day.
She sailed through her outing in efficient manner, throwing just 77 pitches, while limiting the Lady Rebels to four singles. Jones constantly pounded the strike zone, throwing 59 of her pitches for strikes. She also worked ahead in the count throughout the day, throwing first-pitch strikes to 23 of the 25 batters she faced.
The Lady Dragons’ offense didn’t give her a large amount of support — but as it turned out, one run was all that Jones needed.
“Once we scored that run (in the fourth inning), I felt a lot better,” said Jones, who added with a smile. “Before that, I was feeling a little bit of pressure.”
There was some drama in the top of the seventh, when Fannin County used a lead-off single and a sacrifice bunt to put the potential tying run in scoring position with one out. But the game ended on a bizarre double play in which the Lady Rebels had two runners gunned down on the bases.
On the play, the base umpire initially ruled the runner at second base was safe — but the call was overturned by the home plate umpire after Rickman asked the umpires to confer. After a brief conversation, the homeplate umpire signaled the runner was out — ending the game and setting off a celebration among the Pepperell players and fans.
“It’s always nice to get a win on Senior Day, and each region win is big, too,” said Rickman. “I’m proud of the girls for making some big plays today.”
Pepperell is on the road for another region contest against 7-AA leading Dade County on Monday at 5:30 p.m. before closing out the region schedule on Wednesday at Gordon Central at 5 p.m.