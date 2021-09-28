Pepperell's offense took a couple innings to get going on Monday afternoon, but once they did they provided plenty of support behind another strong effort by starting pitcher Caroline Morgan.
The Lady Dragons fell behind 1-0 in the third against visiting rival Model but quickly jumped back ahead with a four-run bottom half of the inning, and Morgan held the Lady Devils from there to give Pepperell a 7-1 home victory in Region 7-AA play.
It was the seventh win in a row for Pepperell (11-5, 5-3 in Region 7-AA) who has been playing their best softball over the past few weeks. Morgan was a big part of the win, pitching a complete game (seven innings) and allowing one run on just three hits while striking out 17.
The Pepperell offense was led by Morgan Willingham who went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Trista Ely added a double and two RBIs, and Ansley Farmer also had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Rounding out the contributions from the Lady Dragons' lineup was Cloe Mitchell with a hit and two runs scored and Chloe Stroud with a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.
Model (3-8, 2-7) got two hits and an RBI from Caitlyn O'Guin, and Madison Reaves had the only other hit for the Lady Devils. Claire Chamberlain also reached base twice on walks and scored a run.
Reaves took the loss despite pitching well as she went six innings and allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out one.
Pepperell was on the road on Tuesday to visit Chattooga while Model traveled across the county to visit Coosa. The Lady Devils will play at Murray County on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and Pepperell is back on their home field on Thursday for a big region game against Fannin County at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep softball action:
Haralson County 4, Armuchee 3
After going down by four early on Monday, the Lady Indians battled back within a run but that was as close as they got in a non-region home loss.
Haralson County scored two in the first and two in the third to build a 4-0 lead, but Armuchee (7-14-1) pushed across two runs in the bottom of the third and one more in the fifth before eventually being turned away on their comeback attempt.
Kelsie Burkett had three hits and two runs scored to lead the Armuchee offense, Izzy Espy added two hits, including a double, and Kelsey Wooten had a hit and an RBI. Kenzie Osborn, BryLeigh Pulliam and Marlee Lowery also had a hit apiece.
Sara Harris pitched a complete game for Armuchee, going seven innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out one.
Armuchee was back home on Tuesday to host Region 6-A Public foe Drew Charter. They host Gordon Lee for another region contest on Wednesday at 4 p.m.