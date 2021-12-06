The Pepperell girls and boys teams hosted a non-region doubleheader on Friday night against Woodland, and the result was a split with the Lady Dragons earning an impressive victory while the Pepperell boys fought hard before coming up just short vs. the Wildcats.
Here are some details from each game:
Pepperell Girls 53, Woodland 38
The Lady Dragons scored the first eight points of the game and the last 11, and that was the recipe for a home victory on Friday night.
With the game still hanging in the balance midway through the fourth quarter and Pepperell (2-2) clinging to a 42-38 lead, the Lady Dragons closed out the game with an 11-0 run thanks to some lockdown defense and great execution on the offensive end.
"That's what we want to see...to be able to finish a game in the fourth," said Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor. "We told our girls to just go out and execute, and they did. The steals were crucial for sure. Those helped us go on that run to finish off the game."
The Lady Dragons grabbed the momentum early on in Friday's action by jumping out to an 8-0 lead, but Woodland (0-5) quickly got off the deck and closed the deficit to 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats continued their strong surge in the second as they were able to limit Pepperell to tough shots and force a few turnovers as well to build a 24-19 lead over the home team at the half.
Pepperell came back to life in the third quarter as they were able to limit their own turnovers and hold Woodland to just eight points in the period, four of those coming at the free throw line. By the final horn in the third, the Lady Dragons had fought back in front at 34-32.
Pepperell looked as if it was going to run away early in the fourth as they scored the first six points of the quarter to extend their lead to eight, but the Lady Wildcats fought right back with a 6-2 run of their own to pull within 42-38. The Lady Dragons controlled things from there, however, as they were able to take away almost any good offensive chance Woodland might have had and also press the issue of the Lady Wildcats' foul trouble, fouling out multiple players down the stretch.
Gabi Smith led the Lady Dragons offensively with 16 points, eight each in the first and second half. Morgan Willingham contributed 12 points, and Aaliyah Barkley and Aysia Day each scored 10 to give Pepperell four players in double figures. Claytor said that was definitely a positive after Willingham has carried a lot of the scoring load early in the season.
"We knew we had to get more balance offensively," said Claytor. "Gabi stepped up tonight for us and really took some of the pressure off Morgan. Aysia helped a lot inside and at the free throw line, and Aaliyah hit some big shots for us too, especially in the second half."
Abigail Taylor was the lone Woodland scorer in double figures with 16 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Morgan Echols added eight, and Dylynn Motes scored seven.
Claytor said her team needed a win like that after some early-season struggles as they open the region schedule in the next few days.
"It's huge to win and just to finish a game like that," said Claytor. "Especially with region play starting next week, we wanted to go into that with some momentum. We've got some things now to feel confident in and some things we need to keep on working on to continue having success."
The Lady Dragons were back on the road on Monday to visit Chattooga at 6 p.m. in their Region 7-AA opener. They will visit Dade County for another region contest on Friday at 6 p.m.
WOODLAND (38)
D. Motes 7, Weightman 5, B. Motes 3, Taylor 16, Echols 8.
PEPPERELL (53)
Barkley 10, Smith 16, Willingham 12, Cox 3, Owen 2, Day 10.
Wood 7 17 8 6 -- 38
Pepp 10 9 15 19 -- 53
3-pointers: Woodland 3 (D. Motes 1, Weightman 1, Taylor 1), Pepperell 1 (Cox 1); Free Throws: Woodland 9-18, Pepperell 10-27; Records: Woodland 0-5, Pepperell 2-2.
Woodland Boys 49, Pepperell 43
In a tight game throughout, it was the visiting Wildcats that got just a few more stops and crucial buckets in the fourth quarter to hold on for a hard-fought non-region victory over Pepperell
Both teams battled back and forth for control in the contest especially in the second half as the biggest lead at any time was seven in the third quarter by Woodland (3-0). The Wildcats led by one at 35-34 going to the fourth and were able to push their lead out to five twice and six with a little less than two minutes left, but each time Pepperell fought right back. The Dragons (0-3) cut the deficit to 45-43 with a Kaleb Buck basket with 48.9 seconds remaining, but Woodland got two crucial makes in the final half minute to seal the game.
"I think we're getting there," said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. "Even in these losses, our kids are playing so hard. If we play defense like that, we're always going to give ourselves a shot. I think the offense will come if we keep working hard like we did tonight.
"I didn't leave the locker room tonight down or disappointed. I left it excited because we are playing the way I envisioned us playing. We're causing chaos with our defense. We just have to capitalize off that chaos."
The game started with both teams pushing the pace in the first quarter and swapping runs before Woodland grabbed an 18-14 lead at the end of the period. The second quarter was a little slower-paced from a scoring perspective as each team made it hard on their opponent with gritty defense, and the Dragons trailed 23-19 as the teams headed to the locker room at the half.
The Wildcats created some separation midway through the third quarter with a solid start to the second half as they pushed their lead to 31-24, but Pepperell immediately went on a 6-0 run to pull within one and then held a brief lead at 34-33 before Woodland took a slim 35-34 lead into the fourth.
Woodland was led by Diaz Garrett who scored 16 points, including 11 in the second half. Jayden Hames added 12 points and was a big part of the Wildcats' fast start in the first quarter as he hit three 3-pointers in the period. Harlin Morris also had seven points.
Pepperell's lone scorer in double figures was Kalvarri Smith with 13 points, 10 coming in the second half. Gage Owens added eight points, and DJ Rogers and Alex Rhoades each scored seven.
Mendence said it was a great game and atmosphere for his team to be a part of early in the season against strong competition.
"Shout out to our crowd...there is nothing better than playing in a packed, loud gym," said Mendence. "It was really a great atmosphere and a tough game that our guys can learn from against a good team. Credit to Woodland...they took all our punches and were able to counterpunch."
The Dragons open region play on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Chattooga and are on the road again on Friday in 7-AA action at Dade County at 7:30 p.m.
WOODLAND (49)
Garrett 16, Heath 2, Williams 6, Hames 12, Morris 7, Plott 4, Harris 2.
PEPPERELL (43)
Buck 4, Rogers 7, Rhoades 7, C. Waller 1, Beard 2, Owens 8, Goggans 1, Smith 13.
Wood 18 5 12 14 -- 49
Pepp 14 5 15 9 -- 43
3-pointers: Woodland 4 (Hames 3, Garrett 1), Pepperell 2 (Owens 2); Free Throws: Woodland 4-11, Pepperell 7-16; Records: Woodland 3-0, Pepperell 0-3.