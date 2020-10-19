A pair of dragons devoured the POWERADE Power Dash course on Saturday afternoon as more than 250 walkers and runners ran and walked through Ridge Ferry Park on a mild, sunny day.
Christian Weatherby, a stand-out distance runner for Pepperell High School, grabbed the overall title, cruising through the 3.1-mile course in 18:58. Emily Claytor, the girls’ basketball coach at Pepperell, grabbed the overall female title, covering the course in a solid 22:54. And just in case it’s unfamiliar, Pepperell’s mascot is a dragon.
Both runners managed their times running a lot of the course on their own as the race was broken into waves to allow for social distancing. The wave starts led to a bit of solo running but also another dilemma.
After each runner finished, they knew they had the current best time but with a few waves coming after them, there was a chance that someone might turn a better time. No one did, and the two grabbed the overall titles.
Tracy Mulkey won the female master’s title with a 24:07 while Tammy Smith captured the female grand masters title with a 50:18. On the men’s side, Dewayne Smith topped all master’s runners with a 23:02 while Jim Hummel grabbed grand master honors with a 25:46.
A full list of race results, including age group winners can be found by visiting rfpra.com. Those placing in the top three in their age groups or winning the overall titles can swing by RFPRA Headquarters at 1 Shorter Avenue, starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. to pick up their race award.
“I can’t tell everyone how good it was to see in-person walking and racing in Rome. We set up a lot of waves to make sure everyone would have plenty of room out on the course. I don’t think the weather could have been any better,” Jim Alred, Recreation Services Manager for Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation, said. “I can’t thank Coca-Cola enough for sponsoring the event. I’d also like to thank Wire2Wire Running for timing the event and for helping set up the waves and ensuring we could do this safely.”
The event served as the make-up race for the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon, which had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns. The 2021 Leprechaun-a-thon is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 20.