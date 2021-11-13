LAGRANGE — Pepperell found themselves in a 21-0 hole in the first half at Callaway in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs on Friday night, but they weren’t going down without a fight.
The Dragons showed exactly what kind of heart they had as they battled back from the three-touchdown deficit and were right there in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately for the road team, the comeback bid fell just short as Callaway was able to get a big defensive stop and a couple crucial first downs to run out the clock and send Pepperell to a 29-22 season-ending loss.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of this group and the way the fought tonight,” said Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst. “I told them before the game tonight that if you look at this game on paper, people were going to say we didn’t have a chance. So what are you going to do in that situation? You’re going to face that same situation in life sometimes. All you can do is fight. That’s what our kids did tonight. I told them at the half after we got it to 21-8, they just needed to go play. They believed and we had a shot. We battled toe to toe with them in the second half, but it just didn’t happen at the end for us. It still doesn’t take away how special an effort our guys put out tonight. They have nothing to be ashamed of after fighting like that.”
The Cavaliers (8-2) grabbed the momentum early in the game with some big gains on the ground during their first few drives. Quay Whitfield scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, a 27-yarder in the first quarter and an 11-yarder in the second quarter to put the home team up 14-0.
After another strong drive for Callaway, Kier Jackson added to the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.
With everything going the Cavaliers’ way, Pepperell (5-6) got up off the deck and grabbed some momentum just late in the second quarter as they put together a nice drive that culminated in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Waddell to Skylar Dempsey that cut the Callaway lead to 21-8 after the Dragons successfully converted a two-point try.
Pepperell had another chance after a fumble recovery by Erik Jensen late in the half, but a field goal attempt was unsuccessful in the final seconds as the teams went to the locker room with Callaway up 21-8.
The Dragons further cut into the lead late in the third following a huge defensive stop in which they forced Callaway into a short field goal attempt that was missed. On the next play, Pepperell running back DJ Rogers went 80 yards to the house for a touchdown to make it 21-15.
After Callaway responded with a 46-yard touchdown pass from DeShun Coleman to Carlos Billingslea to push the lead back to 29-15 thanks to a successful two-point conversion of their own, Pepperell once again swung the momentum back in their favor as Rogers took a screen pass from Waddell on a third-and-long and weaved in and out of the Callaway defense for an 82-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull within one score.
The Dragons had one final opportunity for a potential tying score later in the fourth quarter but came up unsuccessful on a fourth-down play near the Callaway 40. The Cavaliers proceeded to use their running game to milk the rest of the clock from there.
Callaway ran for more than 300 yards as a team with two 100-plus yard rushers. Amarion Truitt ran for 137 yards on 16 carries, and Quay Whitfield added 102 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Coleman added 44 yards on the ground to go with 133 yards passing on 9-of-12 attempts with a touchdown.
The Pepperell offense had some impressive numbers as well as Rogers finished with 162 yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown. He also had three catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Waddell threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing.
Callaway will visit Bleckley County in the second round next Friday. Pepperell heads into the offseason after the loss despite ending the season with some strong play that included four straight wins to cap off the regular season.
“I hate it for the seniors,” said Hurst. “We’ve got a group of 13 great young men that all contributed to this team in some way or another. They will definitely be missed.
“We’ve got a good group coming back with a lot of guys that made plays for us this year and several of them played really well tonight. I’m excited about what we can do next year. I’m proud of how we fought tonight, and I know we are going to carry that same attitude into next season. We’re looking to do some big things next year.”