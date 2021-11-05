Pepperell has been playing their best football of the season in recent weeks, and that was no different on Friday when they quickly jumped out to a big lead over rival Coosa and never looked back in a 42-7 victory in Lindale to close out the regular season and head into the playoffs with some big-time momentum and four straight wins.
The Dragons (5-5, 4-2 in Region 7-AA) scored 28 first-quarter points thanks in large part to some several big plays from DJ Rogers and a couple turnovers forced by the defense to set the tone early.
Pepperell then scored twice more in the second quarter to build a 42-0 halftime lead and force a running clock in the second half with the game all but decided before the two Floyd County foes even took the field for the third.
"We talked about it before the game wanting to get up on them early and hopefully take some of the steam out of them," said Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst. "Credit to them for continuing to play hard. Our guys were just able to capitalize on mistakes, DJ had some big runs and we just did what we needed to do. The biggest thing is we got out of the game healthy going into the playoffs next week."
Pepperell got the ball to open the game, and on the first play from scrimmage, Rogers went 60 yards for a touchdown run to foreshadow how the rest of the contest would go.
After the Dragons' Erik Jensen recovered a Coosa fumble at the 33 yard line on the Eagles' next drive, Rogers once again allowed the Pepperell offense to score on a one-play drive as he weaved through the Eagles' defense for a 33-yard touchdown run.
Another turnover for the Pepperell defense came to fruition with Jacob Wright picking off a Coosa pass, and for the third time in the opening quarter, Rogers broke away from the defense for a 45-yard TD run on the ensuing possession. Rogers finished the night with 194 yards on nine carries with four touchdowns.
"He's just a special talent," said Hurst of his junior running back. "If you don't tackle well, he is going to make you pay. And on some of those runs tonight he wasn't even touched. That is a testament to how well our offensive line blocked in front of him."
Pepperell added their final score of the first quarter with 2:21 remaining in the period when John Shields caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Waddell.
The second quarter featured the same theme of Pepperell's defense giving up almost nothing to the Coosa offense and the Dragons cashing in a few more scores. Jensen connected with Alex Rhoades for a 31-yard touchdown pass early in the quarter, and Rogers concluded the scoring in the half with his fourth touchdown of the night, a 36-yarder, with less than two minutes to play in the quarter.
Kolby Davis also had an interception for the Pepperell defense in the final minute of the second quarter.
The second half was a quick one with the running clock in effect as Pepperell held the 30-plus point lead. Coosa (1-9, 1-5) got their lone score of the game on their final possession as DJ Hames took a handoff around the edge and went 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
Hames finished with 72 yards rushing on 11 carries as one of the few bright spots for the Eagles' offense in the season-ending loss. Jyshughn Turner added 62 yards on six carries.
Pepperell got a lot of backups playing time in the second half, especially on defense, but were still able to force two more turnovers as Jensen recovered his second fumble of the night midway through the third quarter and Shields falling on a muffed punt by Coosa late in the third.
The Dragons will now prepare for the Class AA State Playoffs where they will travel to Callaway in the first round next Friday.
"This is seven years in a row we've made it in," said Hurst. "That's a good accomplishment, but three of those years we've exited in the first round. Our goal is getting past that 11th game. Everyone is 0-0 now that the playoffs have started. I know our guys will come out next week and prepare, and we are going to go put up a good fight no matter who we play."