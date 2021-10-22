Pepperell faced a 15-0 deficit early in Friday’s game and then fell behind again in the fourth quarter against rival Model, but simply refused to denied as they rallied with some impressive running by DJ Rogers and a timely forced turnover in the final minutes to defeat the Devils 28-22 to keep their playoffs hopes alive.
The Dragons (3-5, 2-2 in Region 7-AA) trailed 22-21 after Model’s Dillon Silver pushed his team back in front on a 10-yard touchdown run with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter, but Rogers, who seemed to get stronger as the game went on, put the team on his back, converting with a great run on a crucial fourth down and then following that up on the next play with what proved to be the game-winning score on a 31-yard touchdown run with 5:03 to play.
From there, the Pepperell defense stepped up and forced Model into a game-sealing turnover as Dragons’ defensive back Gage Owens picked off a pass at his own 45 to end the Devils’ final scoring opportunity as Rogers proceeded to pick up two first downs after that to milk the rest of the clock and send the home fans at Dragon Stadium into celebration mode.
“We’ve done it this year a few times, fell behind and battle back but just couldn’t finish...Tonight we finished,” said Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst. “I’m so proud of our guys for not giving up or hanging their heads when they got down 15-0 in the first quarter and when Model got the lead back in the fourth. We just kept telling them that we just needed one good thing to happen to get it turned around, and it would be a whole different ballgame. I’m so proud of our players and our coaching staff tonight. We knew the implications of this game coming in...if we lost this one, it would put us out so it was a big win in a big game against a county rival.”
Rogers finished the contest with 219 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns with 143 of those yards coming in the second half after Pepperell trailed 15-14 at halftime.
“(DJ) has really responded the last few weeks after we had to discipline and talk to him about some things,” said Hurst. “He responded really well tonight. He’s just so physical. I see it out there every game. He’s a special talent when he gets everything lined up. It’s something to watch, and I’m glad to be able to coach him.”
Model (2-7, 1-4) grabbed the momentum early in Friday’s game, jumping out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Brant Pace, a 29-yard touchdown run by Joey Samples and a safety which came on a sack by Daniel Jolly on the Pepperell quarterback Matthew Waddell.
The Dragons got up off the deck, however, early in the second quarter thanks to a defensive score of their own as defensive back Chase Smith scooped up a Model fumble and rumbled 39 yards into the end zone.
On the next Pepperell offensive drive, Rogers found the end zone for the first of his three scores on the night, this one from 11 yards out to cut the deficit to 15-14, which was the score at the half. The Dragons attempted a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, but it was blocked by Model’s Cade Espy.
Pepperell then immediately flipped the score around on the opening drive of the second half as Rogers ran away from the Model defense on a 45-yard touchdown run to put his team in front for the first time in the game.
That remained the score until the fourth quarter when Model put together a short scoring drive that was aided by Pepperell penalties that ended with Silver’s 10-yard TD run that put his team back in front and set up the final comeback sequence by the Dragons. Silver had 46 yards on 12 carries, and Samples led the Devils in rushing with 74 yards on nine carries with a score.
Waddell had a solid night in the passing game for Pepperell with 166 yards on 13-of-18 passes. Steven Villatoro was also 4-for-4 on extra points in the contest. Kolby Davis also had a big play on defense for the Dragons with an interception late in the first half to stop a potential Model scoring drive.
Pepperell will be on the road next Friday for another big 7-AA matchup at Chattooga at 7:30 p.m.
”This was a big win tonight, but this one is over now,” said Hurst. “That’s what I told the guys after the game tonight. We’ve got to get prepared to play Chattooga on the road. That’s a tough place to play, and both teams always play hard against each other since I’ve been here.”
Model is off next week before wrapping up the regular season on Nov. 5 at home against Gordon Central.