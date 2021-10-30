The Pepperell Dragons went on the road and got a huge win on Friday while the Coosa Eagles struggled at home in a loss against 7-AA-leading Fannin County.
Here is some info on each of the two games:
Pepperell 35, Chattooga 14
The Dragons scored 35 unanswered points to earn a huge comeback win and possibly improve their seed for the state playoffs on Friday night at Chattooga.
After the Indians took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs by Devon Heroch and Lashaun Lester, Pepperell (4-5, 3-2 in Region 7-AA) rallied to take the lead 21-14 at the half. The Dragons’ defense then pitched a shutout in the second half while the offense added on two more scores for good measure.
Pepperell running back DJ Rogers had another great night with four touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Matthew Waddell also had a touchdown run.
The Dragons will close out the regular season next Friday when they host Coosa at 7:30 p.m. With a win coupled with a Dade County loss at Fannin County, the Dragons would be in a three-way tie with Chattooga and Dade County for the final three state playoff spots.
Fannin County 37, Coosa 7
The Eagles’ tough season continued on Friday night as they fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a home loss in region play to Fannin County, who currently has the inside track on the region title with one week to play.
Coosa (1-8, 1-4 in Region 7-AA) fell behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime before the Rebels put the game away with a strong second half.
The Eagles’ lone touchdown on the night came from DJ Hames.
Coosa will close out the season next Friday when they travel across the county to take on local rival Pepperell at 7:30 p.m.