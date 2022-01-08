Often times in close games, there's a key play or two here or there you can point to that wound up making the difference. On Saturday, there were too many of those plays to count in Pepperell's non-region victory at Unity Christian as each team made its share of crucial baskets, free throws, steals or defensive stops that appeared at the time to be game-winners or game-changers.
In the end it was the Dragons that made just a few more plays down the stretch in regulation and eventually in overtime to earn a hard-fought 70-69 victory over Unity Christian in dramatic fashion.
Pepperell (4-8) trailed by as many as nine in the third quarter before rallying back for a 13-2 run to end the period and take a 46-44 lead into the fourth. Then in the final period which featured three ties and five lead changes, the Dragons trailed 60-57 with less than a minute to go when Cody Waller knocked down a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game and eventually force overtime after they backed up his clutch shot with a defensive stop on the other end.
In the extra session, Waller made another huge 3 that tied the game at 64-64 with less than two minutes to play, Alex Rhoades and Jaxson Beard had huge buckets down the stretch and Eliot Goggans and Kalvarri Smith each hit a free throw in the closing moments to seal the victory.
"Everything that we needed to happen found a way to happen for us to get this win today," said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. "Our team showed so much resiliency. It was like Rocky out there. We kept getting punched in the face, and kept getting back up. Our kids handled the adversity, and found a way to make it work. They figured out how to play like winners, and I'm super excited for them.
"We had some guys that stepped up tonight that haven't gotten to play much but have hung in there, kept practicing hard and made the most of their chance to play tonight with two of our top guys fouling out. Cody Waller hit two huge 3s tonight, Jaxson Beard had two big buckets and other guys stepped up too. Our post play was big with Eliot and Alex. Our guys just refused to quit tonight and found a way to win. I know this is only a non-region game, but the way we fought for this win today makes it one of the most magical wins we've had in a long time."
With that run that started with Waller's 3-pointer with 1:43 to play in overtime and continued with the other key baskets and free throws, Pepperell found itself up 70-64 with 20 seconds remaining. But Unity Christian (3-10) refused to quit and showed some resiliency of their own. They got a free throw from Dylan Brown with 10.8 remaining, a shot from John Nance with 5.8 remaining and another lay-up from Bailey Mohler as time expired, but it wasn't quite enough as they fell by one point.
"I think that Pepperell made the plays they needed to make down the stretch," said Unity Christian head coach Matt Claytor. "Zach's guys executed when they needed to, and we didn't quite do enough to close out a win. I keep hoping we'll figure it out and put a full game together, but it seems like every game we have a stretch where we go cold or just do a few things that give our opponent momentum. Both teams made big plays today. Pepperell just had a few more at the end."
The game started with Pepperell claiming a 15-7 lead after one quarter and then extending their advantage to as much as 14 at 24-10 early in the second quarter. But Unity Christian fought right back and ended the first half on a 17-5 run to cut the deficit to 29-27 as the teams headed to the locker room at the break.
The Lions carried that momentum over into the third quarter as Austin Wilkerson, who had an incredible game with 43 total points, hit two 3s to open the period and give his team its first lead of the night. After the Dragons tied it back up at 33-33, Unity Christian reeled off a 9-0 run to put them up 42-33 before Pepperell answered with their 13-2 run to end the third and claim a tight 46-44 advantage going to the fourth.
Pepperell was led in scoring by Goggans and Gage Owens with 15 points apiece. Owens fouled out early in the fourth quarter along with fellow starter DJ Rogers, which opened the door for Waller and Beard to see the significant minutes that led to their huge contributions to the win.
Also scoring in double figures for the Dragons were Smith with 13 points and Rhoades with 12.
Wilkerson carried the majority of the offensive load for the Lions with his game-high 43 that included five 3s. He scored 27 of his impressive total in the second half and overtime, and he made 18 free throws as well.
Logan Smith added nine for Unity Christian with five big ones in the fourth quarter, and Mohler scored six.
The win was the fourth straight for Pepperell after starting the season with eight straight losses. Mendence said it is good to see his team string together some wins to gain some confidence and continue to work hard to improve and be more consistent.
"We're trying to get our younger guys to mature some on the court," said Mendence. "They are learning the physical part of the game, but they are also figuring out the mental part of the game and being consistent, which is really important. For our kids to find a way to win today and feel that kind of success that a few of them that haven't played much got to feel tonight is really good for us. We had to have some guys step up today, and they did a great job doing that."
Pepperell will look to carry their recent surge into Tuesday when they host region and county rival Coosa for a 7-AA contest at 7:30 p.m. Unity Christian is on the road on Tuesday when they visit Model at 7:30 p.m.
In the Pepperell-Unity Christian girls game earlier on Saturday:
Pepperell 46, Unity Christian 28
The Lady Dragons built an early lead on Saturday and continued to extend it throughout the game for a solid non-region road victory.
Pepperell (9-4) led 8-3 after one quarter and then 27-17 at the half. They maintained that same distance with a 36-26 advantage at the end of the third, and then finished the game off by holding the Lady Lions to just two points in the fourth.
Leading the Lady Dragons was Aaliyah Barkley with 18 points, including a pair of 3s. Gabi Smith was also in double figures with 12 points, and Aysia Day added six.
The top scorer for Unity Christian (4-7) was Kyla Marcos with 10 points. Bekah Wisener added eight as well.
Pepperell is back in 7-AA action on Tuesday when they host Floyd County rival Coosa at 6 p.m. The Lady Lions are on the road at Model at 6 p.m.