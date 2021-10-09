The Pepperell Dragons scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game on Friday and used a big second half to run away from Gordon Central for a much-needed 39-14 region win on Homecoming night in Lindale.
The Dragons (2-5, 1-2 in Region 7-AA) led 16-6 midway through the third quarter but turned it on from there to control the remaining quarter and a half of the game as they scored on a touchdown run, an interception return for a touchdown, a touchdown pass and a field goal to put the game out of reach. That added to a safety, another touchdown run and an 83-yard punt return for a TD in the first half to make it a complete effort for Pepperell and head coach Rick Hurst.
"We scored in every phase tonight, and when you do that, you feel pretty good about your chances," said Hurst. "I'm really proud of our special teams tonight. We had a blocked punt, some great kicks for touchbacks, a field goal and a punt return score, and that was just a few of the big plays we made in that phase. We got a defensive score too, Matthew Waddell just keeps getting better at quarterback and Demarcus (Ragland) had a big night running the ball and on defense.
"I'm proud of our team tonight. We put together a good gameplan, made some defensive adjustments at the half and had some guys really step up and make big plays."
Pepperell led 16-0 at the half, but Gordon Central (0-7, 0-3) got back in the game on the first drive of the third quarter as they completed a long drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Wilson to Sean Gray. The extra point was unsuccessful, but the Warriors got back in the game and cut the Dragons' lead to 10.
That's when Pepperell grabbed the momentum and never gave it back. A few minutes after Gordon Central scored, the Dragons' defense got a fumble recovery from Alex Rhoades at the Warriors' 28-yard line. A few plays later, Ragland scored on an eight-yard touchdown run, one of his two scores on the night.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ragland once again made a huge play, this time on the defensive side of the ball, as he picked off a Gordon Central pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
Pepperell continued to add to their lead a few minutes later as Rhoades caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Waddell. Steven Villatoro added a 37-yard field goal with 4:40 remaining for the Dragons' final score of the night.
Ragland finished with 64 yards on 11 carries as the leading rusher for Pepperell. The Dragons were playing without leading rusher DJ Rogers on Friday. Waddell threw for 85 yards and a touchdown to go with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first half.
Waddel's TD run came late in the first quarter following Pepperell blocking a Gordon Central punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety to open the scoring midway through the first. It was Rhoades who broke through the line and blocked the punt.
Then late in the first half, Jon Shields fielded a Warriors' punt and took it back 83 yards to the end zone to give Pepperell it's 16-0 lead at the break. Villatoro made four extra points on the night to go along with his 37-yard field goal.
Along with Ragland's interception, also coming up with turnovers for the Pepperell defense were Gage Owens with an interception and Talal Laguda with a fumble recovery.
Gordon Central's final score came late in the game when Wilson ran in a touchdown from five yards out. Omar Byrd added the two-point conversion on a successful run to make it 39-14.
Pepperell is off next week before hosting a big region showdown against Model on Oct. 22.
"This one is huge for us," said Hurst. "We still have a chance to finish strong and get in that top four. Our guys are still fighting. We've got some big games coming up, but we cant worry about down the road...we've got to worry about now. We'll go into the off week and get some work in and also get some rest. Then it's back to work to get ready for Model."
Gordon Central is on the road again next week when they travel to Coosa for a 7-AA matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.