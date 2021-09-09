The Pepperell offense was in need of a big day to turn things around after struggling recently during a four-game losing streak in which they were only able to push across four runs total.
They got just what the doctor ordered on Wednesday afternoon as the bats came to life early at non-region foe Darlington’s home field. The Lady Dragons put up 12 runs in the first three innings, and the only thing that could cool off their hot bats was the weather.
Leading 12-0 in the bottom of the third with two outs in the inning, the lightning came, followed by the rain, and the contest was eventually called, resulting in postponement that is unlikely to be completed or made up due to it being a non-region contest.
Since the game didn’t reach the fourth inning, it will not count as an official game, but Pepperell (4-4) can still take the offensive momentum and renewed confidence away from Wednesday’ proceedings.
The Lady Dragons didn’t waste any time on Wednesday, putting together a big first inning in which they batted around, scoring six runs on five hits and two walks. After a quiet second inning, they lineup went back to work with another long frame in which they sent 10 batters to the plate and tacked on another six runs on five hits.
Pepperell had several contribute to the big offensive day, including four with multi-hit efforts and five different players driving in runs. Leading the way was Chloe Stroud with a perfect 3-for-3 clip at the plate as she drove in three runs and scored two more.
Also with two-hit contests were Ansley Farmer and Sam Jones, who each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Riley Nelson went 2-for-3 as well with a double. Chloe Jones added a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Caroline Morgan had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored, Jolie Splendore drew two walks and scored two runs, Morgan Willingham drove in a run and scored a run and Cloey Mitchell rounded out the big offensive day with a run scored and a walk.
Morgan was also great in the circle, pitching 2 2-3 innings of shutout ball before the eventual postponement. The sophomore allowed just two hits and struck out two.
Darlington (0-5) got their only two hits from Evie Shadday and Lea Brasington. Olivia Wheat also drew a walk. Emma Hunt started and pitched three innings.
The Lady Dragons will be back on the field on Friday when they travel to the Trojan Slam Tournament in Carrollton. They will take on Carrollton at 5 p.m. and then play again at 6:45 p.m. against Hillgrove.
Darlington was scheduled to host a region matchup vs. Walker on Thursday, weather and field conditions permitting, and they will host another region foe on Monday at 5 p.m. when Galloway comes to town.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Fannin County 3, Coosa 2
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead but one inning turned the game around as they suffered a road loss in region play on Wednesday.
Coosa (7-4, 3-2 in 7-AA) scored two runs in the top of the first to grab the early momentum. Fannin County responded, however, with a three-run bottom of the third and held on from there.
The Lady Eagles were led offensively by Abby Jacobs and Emily Lucas who each had a hit and an RBI in the loss. Lucas also drew a walk. Madison Ingram contributed a hit and a run scored as well.
Jacobs also pitched well on Wednesday for Coosa, throwing all six innings and taking the tough-luck loss despite allowing just three runs (two earned) on two hits and striking out 10.
Coosa will try to bounce back on Saturday when they host Armuchee at 11 a.m. for a non-region contest between Floyd County rivals.
VOLLEYBALL
Armuchee sweeps road tri-match
The Lady Indians took a short trip to Calhoun on Tuesday and returned with a pair of wins as they swept a tri-match against Fannin County and Gordon Central.
Armuchee (9-2) won both matches in two sets as they started the night with a 25-12, 25-11 victory over Fannin County and then wrapped things up with a 25-11, 25-10 win over Gordon Central.
Leading the individual efforts in the stat column for the Lady Indians was Bailey Tomlin with 17 kills. Emily Tomlin added eight kills, Carlee Poole contributed 28 assists and Aubree Cordle had 13 aces and five kills.
The Lady Indians were on the road again on Thursday to visit Cherokee County (Ala.) for a tri-match along with Weaver (Ala.). They are back at home on Monday to host Oakwood Christian and Cass for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.