After clinching a region title already, the Pepperell Lady Dragons gathered even more momentum going into the Class A Division I State playoffs thanks to a 2-1 extra-innings, comeback win at home over Trion on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Pepperell (18-2) and Trion were scoreless through the regulation seven innings, but the Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth. The Lady Dragons weren't going to be denied, however, as they put together a game-winning rally that included an RBI triple by Jolie Splendore to drive home Sam Jones for the tying run and was followed by a walk-off RBI single by Ansley Farmer to send Splendore to the plate and the home crowd into a celebration.
Splendore finished with two hits, including her triple, to go with an RBI and a run scored to lead the offense. Farmer added a hit and an RBI, and Jones also had a hit and scored a run. Riley Nelson was the other Pepperell player with a hit. Aubrey Ashley had a sac bunt to move Jones to second after her leadoff single in the eighth.
Lady Dragons' ace pitcher Caroline Morgan earned the win with another impressive outing in which she went all eight innings and allowed one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Pepperell will now turn its attention to the Class A Division I State Tournament as they enter the postseason as a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. They will host a four-team, double-elimination super regional starting on Tuesday, which will include Mt. Pisgah Christian, Oglethorpe County and Athens Christian. The winner will advance to the Class A Division I elite eight in Columbus Oct. 26-29.
In other prep softball action from Thursday:
Darlington 5, Coosa 2
The Lady Tigers ended its season on a high note with a region road win over Floyd County foe Coosa thanks to some timely runs and strong pitching on Thursday.
Darlington (7-16) scored a pair of runs in the top of the first to grab a quick lead before adding one insurance run in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Coosa (6-12) scored its only two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Olivia Wheat led the way at the plate for the Lady Tigers with two doubles and three RBIs. Audrey Abbott added a hit and an RBI, and Emma Hunt had a hit and scored a run. Belle Brooks drew a walk and scored two runs as well.
Hunt pitched a complete game to earn the win, going seven innings and allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
The Lady Eagles were led by Ava Osborne offensively as she went 3-for-3 with a solo home run. Brinley Wilson also had a hit, a stolen base and scored a run.
Abby Jacobs pitched a complete game for Coosa as she allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits in seven innings with 13 strikeouts.