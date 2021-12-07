Pepperell opened up their Region 7-AA schedule on Monday evening, and it couldn't have gotten off to a better start from their perspective.
The Lady Dragons put together a dominant second quarter, outscoring host Chattooga 20-1 in the period, to set the tone for a convincing 47-27 win on the road.
Pepperell (3-2, 1-0 in 7-AA) led 10-8 after a tight first quarter against the Lady Indians before they took control in the second to take a 30-9 advantage into the locker room at the half. The Lady Dragons were able to maintain that separation in the third quarter and led 36-15 going to the fourth where they closed out the win with some big buckets and free throws down the stretch.
Pepperell was led in scoring by Morgan Willingham with 16 points, including nine in the momentum-changing second quarter. Aysia Day contributed nine points, and Gabi Smith scored eight.
Chattooga (5-3, 0-1) didn't have a scorer reach double figures against the strong defense of the Lady Dragons. Neveah Morgan led the Lady Indians with nine points, and Sada Williamson added eight.
Pepperell will look to continue their strong start to region play on Friday when they make another road trip, this time to Dade County, for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
In other prep basketball action from Monday:
Heirway Christian boys 51, Unity Christian 38
The Lions battled hard, especially on the defensive end against the impressive size of Heirway Christian, but couldn't quite get over the hump in a road loss on Monday.
Unity Christian (1-3) led 12-7 after one quarter and trailed by just one at the half at 22-21, but Heirway Christian put together a big third quarter, outscoring the Lions 15-2 in the period, to turn the game around.
Austin Wilkerson had a big night offensively for Unity Christian with a game-high 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Johnny Whitley was the next highest scorer for the Lions with five points.
The Lions will be back on their home court on Friday when they host Holy Ground Baptist Academy at 7 p.m. They will then turn around quickly for another home matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Praise Academy.