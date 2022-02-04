Floyd County rivals Pepperell and Coosa got together for a pair of Region 7-AA matchups Friday night, and the result was a split for the fans of the schools. The Lady Dragons outlasted Coosa by making multiple clutch shots and free throws in the fourth quarter to earn a close victory while the Coosa boys went on a few big scoring runs to take control and coast to a win on their home court. Here are the details from each of the games:
Pepperell girls 31, Coosa 27
Lady Dragons’ junior Gabi Smith didn’t score over the first three quarters, but she was simply waiting for the right time to come through for her team. Smith knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter and then hit two clinching free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining to help Pepperell to a comeback victory Friday night. Pepperell (13-8, 5-5 in 7-AA) trailed Coosa 24-21 with a little less than five minutes to play in the contest, but that’s when Smith stepped up big as she stroked a 3 with 4:52 remaining to tie the game. Then after the Lady Dragons got a defensive stop thanks to a charge drawn by Zoe Edge, Smith once again connected from long range a few moments later to give her team a lead they never relinquished. Coosa (3-19, 1-10) got within one at 27-26, but Emma Kate Open extended the lead back to three with a mid-range jumper with a little more than a minute to play. After the Lady Eagles then got a free throw to pull within two with 43.4 seconds remaining, they were forced to foul multiple times to send Pepperell to the line. Smith stepped up and knocked down two free throws to push the lead back to four and seal the game. “It means a lot to be able to help my team in a game like this,” said Smith of her fourth-quarter heroics. “This is a big win for us because every region game means so much in the standings with the tournament coming up. When I got to the free throw line late in the game, I was nervous because of the situation, but I just thought about how I hit these all the time in practice so it’s just like a free throw in practice. I was able to be calm and make both of them.” Smith finished with eight points to lead the Dragons in scoring. Ellie Cox and Aysia Day each added seven with Cox knocking down a pair of 3s of her own, and Owen contributed six points. Pepperell got off to a slow start in the game as Coosa closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 13-4 lead into the second period. The Lady Dragons battled back but still trailed Coosa 16-13 at the half in a low-scoring, defensive-oriented game. The third quarter saw each team limited offensively once again, but Coosa’s Abby Jacobs hit a 3 with less than a minute to play in the period to give her team a brief lead before Cox answered on the other end with a 3 of her own to send the teams to the fourth all tied at 24-24. Pepperell coach Emily Claytor said she was proud of the way her team finished the game after things didn’t go there way very much over the first few quarters. “Our composure down the stretch was big,” said Claytor. “We got some huge shots from Gabi and Emma Kate. That’s what we needed in that spot was for someone to step up and make some plays offensively. I loved the ball movement we had before those shots to get them good looks, and they knocked them down.” Coosa’s Sethanie Morgan was the only player for either team to reach double figures as she scored 11 points. She single-handedly kept her team in it offensively in the fourth quarter by scoring all six of the Lady Eagles points in the period. Jacobs added eight points in the game with a pair of 3s. Pepperell is on the road again on Tuesday for another local rivalry matchup in region play at Model with the contest tipping at 6 p.m. “Any win in the region is huge,” said Claytor, who saw her team snap a four-game losing streak in 7-AA play on Friday. “Coosa has improved so much so this win was really good for us. We’re going into the last week of play before the region tournament starts off a win like we had tonight so hopefully we can get some momentum going.” Coosa is back at home Saturday for a non-region contest against Temple at 4:30 p.m. They then wrap up the regular season with a trip to Chattooga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a 7-AA matchup.
Coosa boys 70, Pepperell 53
The Eagles had a 13-2 scoring run to end the first half and a 12-0 run midway through the third quarter that proved to be the difference Friday in a region victory over their rival from Lindale. Coosa (12-10, 8-3 in 7-AA) trailed 17-16 to the Dragons at the end of the first quarter and were down 26-24 midway through the second before finishing the first half strong to go into the locker room with a 37-28 advantage. After Pepperell (6-16, 2-9) had cut the deficit to six early in the third, the Eagles offense got going once again as they reeled off 12 straight points to push the advantage back to 54-36. The Dragons never got any closer than 14 for the rest of the contest. “We’ve got a group that can press and score a lot of points in a hurry,” said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. “We didn’t look very good at a few different points of the game tonight, and Pepperell had a lot to do with that with how hard they played. But we finally started to play together instead of everyone doing individual things, and it showed because we were able to build a little lead. We are such a better team when everyone works with each other instead of doing their own thing.” Coosa’s Joseph Richardson scored a game-high 19 points, including knocking down four 3s. Zaire Philyaw and Aaron Davis, who were two of the Eagles’ seniors honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities, scored 15 apiece. Davis made three 3s of his own. Eliot Goggans led the Dragons’ scoring with 12 points, and Kalvarri Smith was also in double figures with 11. Kendyl Brewster made a pair of 3s and scored eight points, and Gage Owens contributed seven points. “I feel like we’re still getting better and playing hard, and I think once we get everyone on the court at the same time we’ll give ourselves a chance to win some games,” said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. Coosa will be back on their home court on Saturday to take on Temple in a non-region matchup starting at 6 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season Tuesday with a big test at Chattooga at 7:30 p.m. in 7-AA play. Pepperell will be on the road again Tuesday when they visit Model at 7:30 p.m.
