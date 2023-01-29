It was a dominant sweep of region contests on Friday night as both the Pepperell girls and boys won in convincing fashion at home over Dalton Academy.
Here are the details on each of the games:
Pepperell boys 94, Dalton Academy 41
It took almost the entire first quarter for the Dragons to get going, but once they did, the home team took off and never looked back, blitzing the visiting Dalton Academy Pumas at The Fire Pit on Friday night.
Although the final score turned lopsided, halfway through the first quarter the Dragons clung to a 10-9 advantage with the Pumas pressing to possibly tie or even take the lead.
“I don’t know how to fix that part of our game right now. We always seem to get off to slow starts. In other games it’s been different, because we look up and we are down 29-13,” Peppered head coach Zach Mendence said. “But every time, these guys are competitors. They get in the flow of the game, and they figure it out. I have all the confidence in the world with them.”
Pepperell’s Eliot Goggans nailed the next basket, and D.J. Rogers then drilled a 3-pointer, scored another basket and stole a ball and went coast-to-coast for a lay-up, helping ignite the crowd and the Dragons’ offense. Seven different Dragons scored from the 1:37 mark in the first quarter to the 5:49 mark in the second quarter as the team went on a 25-6 run.
Kendyl Brewster hit a 3 early in the second quarter and Kaleb Buck finished the run with a steal and lay-up, giving the Dragons a 35-12 lead early in the second quarter.
“We’ve had a lot of games in a short period of time, because of a make-up game. Three of those were buzzer beaters and really emotional, so we had the day off on Wednesday and a light practice on Thursday,” Mendence said. “This was more about getting our legs back in and finding that mojo. We wanted to go out and play like we always do which is hard, all-out and full of effort no matter who the opponent is. We didn’t do that so much in the first quarter, but after that it was smooth sailing.”
The Dragons’ offense continued to score in droves and the defense locked down the Pumas, forcing numerous turnovers and allowing only six points in the second quarter, as Pepperell took a 52-18 lead into halftime.
Pepperell used a lot of players in the second half, emptying the bench midway through the third quarter as practically every player recorded stats in the game.
Five different players hit double digits in scoring with Landon Lockwood leading the effort with 17 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Evan Rhodes had a big second half, draining three 3-pointers and tallying 16 points and seven rebounds.
Brewster finished with 14 points, Rogers finished with 11 and Goggans added 10. Carmelo Brown tallied nine points and six rebounds, while Alex Rhoades added nine points.
The win moves the Dragons to 10-11 overall and 5-7 in region play with two big region games coming up this week which starts with a home game against Chattooga on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Although Pepperell is sitting under .500 for the season, Mendence said the team is moving in the right direction at the right time and has a chance to make some noise in the final week of the regular season and in the upcoming region tournament.
“We have to do everything right. We have to fight and claw. I like to call it the Dragon spirit. No matter what adversity you face, you are always ready for the challenges. That’s what we say all the time,” Mendence said. “We started out 1-7 on the year and we're now 10-11. We have a chance to be 12-11 if we finish out these last two games strong. Every game the kids know the importance of it, and they are going to keep fighting and battling for me. You want your team playing their best in January and February. We feel like we’ve really hit our stride, and we’re playing our best basketball right now."
Pepperell girls 58, Dalton Academy 8
An all-around team effort highlighted a solid night as Pepperell’s girls torched the visiting Dalton Academy Pumas.
Pepperell shot out to an early lead with quick, tenacious defense forcing turnovers and an offense that scored quickly once they got those turnovers. The game also highlighted key moments where almost every player Pepperell put on the floor managed a highlight moment or two.
Early on, Pepperell senior forward Aaliyah Barkley grabbed steals, rebounds and managed to finish around the basket. Gabi Smith added a few key three-pointers as well, as the Lady Dragons cruised to a 25-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
“After watching a lot of film this week, I really tried to pinpoint two or three things we really need to try to work on getting better at. So we talked about those things before the game and at practice yesterday,” Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said. “We wanted to use this game to hone in on those things. We need to focus on those things that have really given us some problems against some other teams in the region.”
The Lady Dragons rolled again in the second quarter, scoring 20 points while allowing one point off a personal foul.
A few key moments included freshman Kaitlyn House coming in and blocking a shot so hard it traveled into the bleachers, Morgan Willingham nailing a nice hook shoot near the basket and then hitting a 3-pointer on the next possession and Sakiya Winston being fed a pass and then faking out a defender under the basket to get an easy two points.
“It’s awesome that we were able to play so many girls tonight. Hopefully, that means fresh legs and even fresher legs on Tuesday. It’s nice to get everybody in there,” Claytor said. “They all did good things and contributed. They work hard every day at practice, so it’s nice to give them all solid minutes in a game.”
The Lady Dragons substituted liberally in the second half and while their point totals fell off a tad, the younger players still had some nice moments.
House drilled three 3-pointers in the second half and even had a steal and a coast-to-coast lay-up for another basket. Hannah Smith also recorded a steal and then went the full court for a lay-up as well. Bricedee Stroud played lots of minutes in the paint and grabbed several rebounds, had two blocks and scored a basket. All told, practically every player on Pepperell’s team recorded statistics in the victory.
The win moves the Lady Dragons’ record to 14-6 overall and 7-5 in region play with two big region games remaining next week. The first comes at home on Tuesday when Chattooga comes calling for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
“We’ve got two tough games this week. Chattooga and Coosa are both playing good basketball right now so we know that we have to bring our best,” Claytor said. “We just want to come out, play our best basketball and hopefully get the W and end up with the best seeding we can get for the region tournament.”