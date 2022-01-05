It was a fun night for the home fans in Lindale on Tuesday as the Pepperell girls and boys teams earned a region sweep of 7-AA opponent Gordon Central at The Fire Pit.
Here is some info on each of the wins as well as a roundup of a few other local games on Tuesday night:
Pepperell girls 46, Gordon Central 37
The game was tied at the half on Tuesday, but the Lady Dragons played strong defense over the final two quarters and made enough buckets on the offensive end to pull away for a crucial 7-AA victory on their home court.
After jumping out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter, Pepperell (8-4, 2-1 in 7-AA) saw Gordon Central rally to tie things at 24-24 as they teams went to the locker room at the half. The Lady Dragons held Gordon Central to just three points in the third quarter, however, as they pushed their lead to 32-27 at the end of the period, and then finished things off with some solid offensive play and free-throw shooting to outscore the Lady Warriors 14-10 in the fourth.
Leading the way for Pepperell was Aysia Day with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and she also was stellar on the defensive end with five blocks. Morgan Willingham also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gabi Smith added eight points, and Ellie Cox scored seven.
The Lady Dragons will be on the road on Saturday for their next game when they visit Unity Christian for a non-region contest at 1:30 p.m.
Pepperell boys 52, Gordon Central 43
The Dragons kept their recent surge going on Tuesday with a gritty victory in region play thanks to balanced offensive contributions and tough defensive effort.
Pepperell (3-8, 1-2 in 7-AA), who has now won three straight games, built a 27-22 halftime lead and did enough over the final two quarters to keep the visiting Warriors from rallying back with crucial buckets at different points of the second half and limiting them to just eight points in the fourth quarter.
Leading the scoring for the Dragons was Gage Owens with 15 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Kalvarri Smith added 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and DJ Rogers scored nine.
Pepperell is back on the court on Saturday when they travel to Unity Christian for a non-region test at 3 p.m.
Unity Christian boys 59, Holy Ground Baptist Academy 38
An explosive second quarter from the Lions' offense set the tone for a comfortable win on the road on Tuesday.
Unity Christian (3-8) led 12-10 after one quarter but put up 26 second-quarter points to widen their lead to 38-21 at the half and maintained that advantage over the final two quarters.
Leading the Lions was Austin Wilkerson with 17 points, nine of which came int he second quarter. Bailey Mohler added 16, including 10 in the second quarter, and Dylan Brown was the third Unity Christian player in double figures with 14 points. Collin Pettegrew also had seven.
The Lions are back at home on Thursday to host Cornerstone Prep Academy at 7:30 p.m. in another non-region contest.
Darlington boys 52, Bremen 30
The Tigers went on the road and played well from start to finish as they earned a non-region victory on Tuesday to bounce back from a tough overtime loss on Monday.
Darlington (10-2) was led by D'Marion Floyd with 17 points. DJ Johnson added 13 points of his own.
The Tigers will open Region 7-A Private play on Friday night when they host Mount Paran Christian at 7:30 p.m.