The Pepperell girls and boys teams played their Region 7-AA openers on Wednesday night as they hosted Gordon Central for a pair of matchups, and both teams fell behind early and couldn't catch up in losses.
The Lady Dragons dropped a 4-1 game to Gordon Central while the Pepperell boys couldn't contain a very talented Warriors' squad in an 8-1 loss.
In the girls game, Pepperell (1-1, 0-1 in 7-AA) saw Gordon Central grab the momentum early as they visitors scored two goals in the first six minutes to take control of the game. The Lady Warriors' scores came off the foot of Emily Wyatt, and Debbie Herrera assisted on the first.
The Lady Dragons dug in defensively after that in the first half, holding Gordon Central scoreless until the break as they trailed 2-0. They also had multiple offensive chances but couldn't capitalize by putting it in the back of the net to cut into the deficit.
Pepperell once again gave up an early goal in the second half as Alexia Cuevas made it 3-0 in favor of Gordon Central (1-0-1, 1-0). The Lady Dragons had a great opportunity to score their first goal in the 47th minute as they were awarded a penalty kick, but the attempt ricocheted off the cross bar and was gathered by the Gordon Central keeper. After the ensuing goal kick bounced off a Pepperell player's back, the Lady Dragons had another shot on goal after a scramble for the ball that went off the side post.
Gordon Central scored its final goal in the 64th minute off a free kick from Carlee Brock. Pepperell got on the board late in the game as Abigail Silver connected for a goal off a free kick from just outside the box.
"We've got a young team and a lot to work on," said Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza. "We've got a lot of talent, but nerves got the best of us tonight. Offensively, I was pleased with how we played. We had several attacks and opportunities but just couldn't finish. Gordon Central is a very good team and play a very aggressive style soccer. Our girls weren't ready for that tonight."
Spranza said one of the bright spots in the loss was the play of center defensive midfielder Rolmi Rulano.
"I definitely want to give Rolmi a shout-out for how she played tonight," said Spranza. "She played to win tonight from goal to goal. She saved us a lot tonight with how hard she played."
In the boys' game later on Wednesday, the Warriors threatened from the start offensively and were able to score two goals in the first six minutes coming from Charley Garcia and Zeke Parada. Garcia also assisted on the second goal.
Pepperell (1-1, 0-1 in 7-AA) went down 3-0 in the 25th minute when Garcia scored again off an assist from Parada, and that remained the score at the half.
Gordon Central (3-0, 1-0) added another goal shortly into the second half as Richard Barrios scored on a penalty kick, and a couple minutes later Brayan Rico made it 5-0 with a goal of his own.
Pepperell scored their lone goal of the night in the 50th minute off the foot of Steven Villatoro, who worked the ball deep into the defense and was able to finish. The Warriors added three more goals in the final part of the second half as Garcia scored one and Parada added two more as both players completed the hat trick.
Pepperell's girls and boys were back on the road on Thursday for a pair of non-region matchups at LaFayette. Both teams will then have a few days off before visiting Cass next Wednesday with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.