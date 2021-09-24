For a while during Wednesday’s Region 7-AA rivalry matchup between Pepperell and Coosa, it appeared neither offense was going to be able to record a hit, much less score a run, against the Lady Dragons’ Caroline Morgan and the Lady Eagles’ Abby Jacobs as each starting pitcher was dialed in for the important showdown.
It was the Lady Dragons’ bats that finally broke through in the fourth and fifth innings, however, to score four runs and give Morgan all the support she needed as Pepperell earned a huge 4-1 victory on their home field.
“This is a big win today,” said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. “Any time you step on the field in this region, it’s going to be a tough game, and Coosa is definitely one of those really good teams. They beat us earlier this year so to find a way to win today was important for us in the region standings. We’re still battling to get a playoff spot.”
Pepperell (9-5, 3-3 in Region 7-AA) got the offense started with a single in the fourth by Chloe Jones, and then she came home to score on a close play at the plate on an RBI-double by Morgan Willingham. Willingham later crossed home plate for the second run of the frame on a pitch that got to the backstop to push the Lady Dragons ahead 2-0.
Pepperell added two more insurance runs in the following inning as Cloey Mitchell reached with an infield single and later scored on an RBI-single by Chloe Stroud. Stroud then came home later that inning on an error.
“Coosa’s got a great pitcher,” said Rickman. “She kept us off balance for most of the game, but we were finally able to put some hits together and score some much-need runs in the fourth and fifth. Our offense just hung in there and found a way to give Caroline some run support.”
Morgan finished the job after her lineup gave her four runs of support to work with as she didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and was able to work out of a bases-loaded situation in the sixth as she only allowed one run in the frame. The sophomore starting pitcher finished it out from there by striking out the side in order in the seventh. In total, Morgan went seven innings to earn the complete-game win as she allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out an impressive 16 Coosa batters.
“Caroline did a heck of a job today,” said Rickman. “She struck out 15 or 16, and she got in one tough situation and was able to get out of it. She did a great job, and I’m proud of how much she battled. Her and her catcher (Morgan Willingham) were great today.
Willingham was the only hitter from either teams to post a multi-hit day as she went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Stroud added a hit, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored, Mitchell was 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored and Jones contributed a hit and a run scored as well.
Jacobs and Emma Payne were the only players to record hits for Coosa (8-6, 3-4 in 7-AA) in the loss. Jacobs took the tough-luck loss in the circle despite pitching well as she went six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out eight.
“That’s a tough loss, but every time we play Pepperell it’s a game like that…both teams battling hard,” said Coosa head coach Chris Jacobs. “We’ve still got several games to play though and our goal is still out in front of us. We’ve just got to move on past this one and win some games in the next couple weeks.”
Pepperell, who has now won five straight overall and three straight in the region, will be back on the field on Saturday when they travel to Fannin County for another 7-AA showdown starting at 11 a.m. before hosting Model on Monday at 5 p.m.
“I told the kids that we want to be playing our best softball in late September and October, and we seem to be playing that kind of softball right now,” said Rickman. “We’re hitting, pitching and playing good defense right now, and we need to keep that going over the next several games because we have some big ones still ahead of us.”
Coosa will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Model for a Region 7-AA matchup at 5 p.m.