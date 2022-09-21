Pepperell defended its home court for an important tri-match sweep in Area 7-A play on Tuesday night by defeating Christian Heritage and Trion.
The Lady Dragons (18-15, 4-2 in Area 7-A) opened the evening with a hard-fought, three-set win over Christian Heritage as the home team lost the first set 27-25 before rallying to win the second set 25-18 and clinch the match with a 22-19 advantage in a back-and-forth third.
Pepperell finished things off with a two-set win, 25-15, 25-11, over Trion.
Hannah Smith had a big night individually with nine aces, 19 assists, eight digs, three kills and two blocks for the Lady Dragons. Gabi Smith was also instrumental in the two wins with 14 kills, 17 digs and six assists, and Rhikkie Sapp had 11 kills and three blocks.
Also contributing in the stat column was Ella Rhodes with eight kills, seven digs, six aces and Emma Kate Owen with 17 digs, nine assists, six aces and four kills. Libero Allie Adams added 20 digs and five assists, and Katie Hennon had three kills and two blocks.
Pepperell will have a few days off before traveling to Chattooga on Tuesday for a tri-match against Chattooga and Cedar Bluff (Ala.) starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep volleyball action from Tuesday:
Lady Tigers sweep Coosa, Dade County
Darlington had a strong showing to earn a pair of wins on its home court on Tuesday over Dade County and Coosa.
The Lady Tigers defeated Dade County in three sets in the opening match as they won the first set 25-23, fell 25-16 in the second and clinched it with a 15-7 advantage in the third.
Darlington then closed things with a win over the Lady Eagles in the final match of the night.
Coosa lost to Dade County in two sets, 25-12, 25-14, in the other match on Tuesday.
Darlington will next visit Model on Monday for a tri-match along with Woodland starting at 5 p.m. Coosa will travel to Adairsville on Thursday for a match starting at 5 p.m.