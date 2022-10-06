Pepperell's Ansley Farmer file

Pepperell's Ansley Farmer went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in the Lady Dragons' win at Dade County on Wednesday.

 Steven Eckhoff
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In