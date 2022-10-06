They definitely had to earn it, but the Pepperell Lady Dragons got a 7-5 win on the road at Dade County on Wednesday and in the process took over sole possession of first place in the Region 7-A Division I standings.
Pepperell (16-1, 9-1 Region 7-A Division I) led 3-0 going to the bottom of the sixth, but Dade County put together some timely hits to tie it at 3-3 heading to the final frame. The Lady Dragons responded in fine fashion, however, with a four-run top of the seventh that included a two-run double by Ansley Farmer to snatch the lead right back.
The host Lady Wolverines were still not done battling as they plated two two-out runs on an error to cut the deficit to two, but a fly-out ended it with no further damage and Pepperell was able to celebrate a huge road victory.
Farmer led the Lady Dragons' lineup with a 3-for-4 effort with three doubles and two RBIs, and Morgan Willingham blasted a two-run homer as well. Sam Jones contributed a double among two hits to go with two run scored, and Jolie Splendore added two hits and a run scored. Cloey Mitchell also had a hit, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored, and Aubrey Ashley chipped in with a hit and scored a run.
Pepperell's Caroline Morgan earned the win as she pitched another complete game, going seven innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts.
The Lady Dragons now lead Dade County by a full game in the region standings with two games remaining for each. Pepperell closes out the regular season with home games against Darlington on Monday at 5 p.m. and Trion on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and can clinch its first-ever region title with a pair of wins.
In other prep softball action from Wednesday:
Darlington 16, Gordon Central 1
The Lady Tigers made short work of visiting Gordon Central in a mercy-rule shortened, non-region home win on Wednesday afternoon.
Darlington (5-14) scored seven runs in the first, seven in the second and two in the third to end the game early.
Leading the bats for the Lady Tigers were Belle Brooks with three hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored. Audrey Abbott finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, Lataija Jackson had two hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored and Emma Hunt added a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.
Other offensive contributors for Darlington included Mia Curlee with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Carolin Von Hagen with a hit and two RBIs and Olivia Wheat with a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Jennifer Martinez and Sara Botwinik added RBIs as well.
Hunt got the win in the circle by pitching the shortened complete game as she tossed three innings and gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Darlington will move back in to region play on Thursday when it hosts Chattooga at 5 p.m.