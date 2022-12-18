Pepperell rallied back from a double-digit deficit and made a big fourth-quarter run to end the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on a positive note on Saturday night with a 59-51 victory over Unity Christian in a consolation game.
The Dragons (2-7) trailed by as many 15 in the first half and by 11 midway through the third quarter but refused to go away and fought back to within six at 44-38 going to the fourth. They then reeled off a 20-2 run to open the final quarter to completely turn the game around, rally in front and hold on for the victory.
"Even in the losses we've had, these guys never quit," said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. "We've had some lulls in the second or third quarter in several games this year and clawed back many times. It's almost like they enjoy doing that to me as the coach to make it tougher (laughs). But I know they are never going to back down.
"Tonight was the same thing. We dug ourselves a hole and (Unity Christian) played well to put us there. But we started to press in the third quarter, and that really changed the momentum. It gave our guys confidence and allowed us to make a run. Our guys always have that will and desire...it doesn't matter what the score is or what kind of game it is. Tonight they found a way to win."
Unity Christian (4-7) got off to a fast start by knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help build a 14-9 lead and then added four more from beyond the arc in the second quarter to take a 30-24 advantage into the locker room. Pepperell actually trailed by 12 late in the second before scoring six straight to cut the deficit to six.
The Lions once again showed its shooting ability with Johnny Whitley draining two more of his five total 3s in the game over the first half of the third quarter to go up 40-29 before Pepperell started to create some turnovers, easy transition opportunities and speed the game up to start its run to get back in it.
DJ Rogers scored a game-high 16 points for Pepperell, including knocking down three 3s and pouring in eight points in the fourth quarter. Gage Owens added 14 points, and Kendyl Brewster scored 11. Carmelo Brown added nine as well with seven coming in the final quarter.
Unity Christian, which was playing without leading scorer Austin Wilkerson in the contest due to an injury, was paced by Whitley with 15 points, all coming on his five made 3s. Jay Davis was also in double figures with 12, and Bowen Childs and Logan Smith each added eight.
Pepperell will have a few days off before hosting Praise Academy for a non-region contest on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Unity Christian's next scheduled game is Jan. 3 when it visits Pepperell at 7 p.m. for a rematch of Saturday's contest.
In other consolation games on Saturday at the Christmas Tournament:
Coosa boys 62, Armuchee 61
The Eagles narrowly held off a fourth-quarter charge by Armuchee to earn a hard-fought victory on Saturday in the consolation bracket.
Coosa (6-5) led 35-27 at the half and extended the advantage to 46-37 at the end of the third quarter. Armuchee (2-9) came storming back to outscore the Eagles 24-16 in the final quarter, but Coosa made some big shots and free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
The Eagles were led by Joseph Richardson with a game-high 24 points, including three total 3-pointers and 12 points in the fourth quarter. Ashton Williams and DJ Hames each scored 10 points, and Jamarion Bryant added seven.
Jordan Joyce scored 21 to lead the Indians as he knocked down four 3s of his own. Jacob Seagraves added 12 points, and Trenton Cothran scored eight.
Coosa will next play in the Battle of the States Tournament in Hiawassee starting on Dec. 28 when it takes on Towns County at 8:30 p.m.
Armuchee's next game on the schedule is Jan. 6 when it visits Trion for a region matchup.
Pepperell girls 48, Coosa 33
The Lady Dragons started strong and slowly built the lead from there to grab a bounceback victory over Coosa on Saturday and snap a four-game losing streak.
Pepperell (7-4) outscored the Lady Eagles 16-7 in the opening quarter to set the tone and eventually led 25-16 at the half. The Lady Dragons extended the lead to 36-21 after three quarters and coasted comfortably in the fourth.
Pepperell was led by Morgan Willingham with 17 points, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers. Kaitlyn House added 12 points as she knocked down four 3s, and Sakiya Winston scored six points.
Riyah Manley and Abby Jacobs shared the scoring lead for Coosa (2-9) with 10 points apiece. Brooke McClellan added five.
Pepperell will host Praise Academy for a non-region game on Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Coosa will next play in the Battle of the States Tournament in Hiawassee starting on Dec. 28 when it takes on Towns County at 7 p.m.
Chattooga girls 50, Woodland 27
The Lady Indians held Woodland to just seven points in the first half to build an insurmountable lead on Saturday in a consolation victory.
Chattooga (3-7) jumped out to a 16-4 advantage after one quarter and pushed the lead to 27-7 at the half. Woodland (2-8) got a little more offense going in the second half but was unable to put together a big enough rally to get back within striking distance.
Makiya Parrish scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Indians. Addyson Daniel was also in double figures with 11, and Addie Veatch contributed eight.
Morgan Echols was the lone Woodland scorer in double figures with 11. Megan Schultz added seven.
The two teams will meet again on Dec. 28 in a neutral tournament at 4 p.m.