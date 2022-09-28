Pepperell made a trip to Summerville on Tuesday and came back with a pair of wins in a tri-match.
The Lady Dragons (20-15) took down host Chattooga in two sets (25-22, 25-11) in their opening match and then closed out the night with a two-set win (25-18, 25-14) over Cedar Bluff (Ala.).
Pepperell was led individually by Gabi Smith with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces and Rhikkie Sapp with 11 kills, seven blocks and three assists. Hannah Smith also had a big effort with 12 assists, eight digs, seven aces, six kills and one block.
Also contributing in the stat column were Emma Kate Owen with 13 assists, seven digs, four kills and two blocks, Ella Rhodes with eight digs, five kills, five aces, three assists and one block and Allie Adams with 11 digs and five aces. Rounding out the totals were Zoe Edge with three digs, Katie Hennon with two kills, Tiyah Ragland with two kills and one assist and Whitley Mathis with one block.
The Lady Dragons will look to carry the momentum into Thursday when they host an area tri-match against Darlington and Chattooga starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep volleyball action from Tuesday:
Armuchee finishes regular season with a pair of wins
The Lady Indians closed out its regular-season schedule in dominant fashion on Tuesday as they went to Trion and came away with two-set wins over both the Lady Bulldogs and Coosa.
Armuchee (32-4, 8-0 Area 7-A) took down host Trion in its opening match 25-13, 25-12 and then finished things off by beating Coosa 25-16, 25-9.
Mallory Hulsey led the Lady Indians with 25 kills and four aces. Aubrie Cordle was solid as well with six kills and five aces, and Bailey Tomlin had six kills, six aces and six digs. Jaslyn Edwards contributed 12 digs, and Cailyn Poole added 31 assists.
Armuchee will now have a little more than a week off before hosting the area tournament, which starts next Thursday. Due to their top finish in the area standings with an unbeaten record, the Lady Indians receive a bye and will not play in the area tournament until Saturday.
"I am very proud of our team for what they have accomplished through the regular season," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "Our four seniors have led with excellence and bring tremendous value to our volleyball program.
"We now set our sites on coming into the tournament and hopefully finishing the tournament as the area champions, something we have never done before."
Model wins area match on road
The Lady Devils traveled to Calhoun on Tuesday and took care of business with a two-set win over Gordon Central in Area 7-AA play.
Model (21-16, 4-2 Area 7-AA) beat the host Lady Warriors in two sets, 25-12, 25-18.
The Lady Devils will be back in Calhoun on Thursday, this time to visit Calhoun High to take on the Lady Jackets and Trion in a tri-match starting at 6 p.m.