The regular season is over for prep baseball teams, and for those that are still alive and heading into the GHSA State Playoffs, it's do-or-die time.
Multiple local teams will begin what they hope will be long postseason runs over the next couple days with Pepperell and Armuchee kicking things off on Thursday in the first round of their respective state tournaments on the road.
The Dragons will travel to Bremen for their first-round matchup in the Class AA State Tournament, and the Indians are scheduled to visit Commerce in the first round of the Class A Public State Tournament. (Model, Coosa and Darlington all open state-tournament play on Friday as well.)
Here is a preview of the Pepperell and Armuchee series to get you ready with all the info you need to know:
Class AA
Pepperell (16-12) at Bremen (18-10)
SERIES INFO: The series will begin with a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played on Friday at 5 p.m.
SEEDS: Pepperell is the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA; Bremen is the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Pepperell – No. 15 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Bremen – No. 9.
PEPPERELL INFO: The Dragons are looking to advance to the second round for the second straight season. …Pepperell has relied heavily on their pitching staff in 2022 as they have given up three or fewer runs in 15 games. … The Dragons fell to Bremen 6-4 on Feb. 24 in a game they led 3-0 after the first inning and 4-1 after the second inning before the Devils rallied for the win.
BREMEN INFO: The Blue Devils have won four out of their last five games going into the postseason. …Bremen's lineup has put up some big offensive totals this season as they have scored eight our more runs 14 times. …The Devils are looking to advance to the second round for the third straight postseason (not counting the shortened 2020 season).
RN-T Pick: Pepperell wins the series in three games.
Class A Public
Armuchee (12-14) at Commerce (20-10)
SERIES INFO: The series will begin with a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played on Friday at 12 p.m.
SEEDS: Armuchee is the No. 4 seed from Region 6-A Public; Bremen is the No. 1 seed from Region 8-A Public.
STATE RANKINGS: Armuchee – No. 75 in the MaxPreps Class A rankings; Commerce – No. 36.
ARMUCHEE INFO: This is the Indians' first trip to the state playoffs since the 2008 season. …Armuchee has played their best baseball of the season in the past few weeks, going 6-3 in their last nine games. … The Indians have scored eight or more runs in 10 games this season while their pitchers have allowed 3 or fewer runs 11 times.
COMMERCE INFO: Not counting the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Commerce has advanced past the first round in each of the past three trips to the state playoffs. …The Tigers have won three of their last four and five of their last seven games going into the postseason. …Their offensive production has been on display in a big way in 2022 as they have outscored their opponents a combined 288-136.
RN-T Pick: Commerce wins the series in three games.