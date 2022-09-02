Pepperell, Armuchee and Model each went on the road on Thursday and earned important region victories.
Here are the details on all three games:
Pepperell 2, Chattooga 0
The Lady Dragons got another dominant pitching performance from Caroline Morgan and a clutch hit late from Morgan Willingham to make the difference in a hard-fought region victory on the road on Thursday.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, Willingham stepped to the plate for Pepperell (6-1, 2-0 in Region 7-A Division I) and tripled to drive in Jolie Splendore and Cloey Mitchell for what proved to be the game-winning runs.
That was all the support the junior hurler Morgan needed as she finished off a complete game after that with two more shutdown innings. In all she pitched seven shutout frames to earn the complete-game win, only allowed four hits and struck out 12. The effort followed up her no-hit bit in the Lady Dragons' win over Armuchee on Monday.
Along with Willingham's big knock, other offensive contributors for Pepperell included Splendore who had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored, Ansley Farmer and Riley Nelson each with a hit and Mitchell who walked and scored a run.
The Lady Dragons will next play on Wednesday when they host Paulding County at 5:30 p.m. for a non-region contest.
Armuchee 10, Coosa 6
The Lady Indians got a balanced offensive effort from their lineup to pull out a region road victory over county rival Coosa on Thursday in a high-scoring affair.
Eight different players recorded hits for Armuchee (6-7, 2-2 in Region 7-A Division I), including Bryleigh Pulliam going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Sara Harris added a hit and three RBIs, Kelsey Wooten contributed two hits, including a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Ally Hawkins had two hits as well with an RBI.
Other offensive standouts included Emily McBurnett with two hits and a run scored, Izzy Espy with a double and a run scored and Kirsten Conti and Kenzie Osborn each with a double and an RBI.
Osborn earned the win for Armuchee after pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts. Harris pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the save as she didn't allow a hit and struck out one.
For Coosa (2-4, 0-3) Brinley Wilson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Emily Lucas also had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Ava Osborne and Chelsea Gonzalez each contributed a hit and an RBI, Lexi Terry had a hit and scored two runs and Maddie Carter added a hit and scored a run.
Abby Jacobs took the loss in the circle as she pitched seven innings and gave up 10 runs (four earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Armuchee will host Mt. Zion for a non-region contest on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and Coosa will host Temple for a non-region contest also on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.
Model 7, Fannin County 2
The Lady Devils scored four runs in the third and three more in the seventh as they grabbed an emphatic win on the road on Thursday.
The Lady Devils (3-6, 2-4 in Region 7-AA) had several players contribute offensively, including Katie Johnston with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored and Lily Akins with a hit and two RBIs. Also chipping in at the plate were Sadie Raughton with a hit and an RBI, Javia Samples with two hits and a run scored, Georgia Womack with a hit and two runs scored and Callie Powers and Madison Reaves each with an RBI.
Reaves earned the win in the circle by pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out seven.
Model will visit Armuchee on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for a non-region test.