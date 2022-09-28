Sam Patterson shot an even-par round of 71 in the final round to finish with a four-over-par score of 287 to be the low member of the Berry men's golf team at the Gate City Invitational as the Vikings finished in 14th place as a team.
The Vikings had team rounds of 297 and 295 in the first and third round, but were done in by a 301 in the second round, also the second in Monday's play. Still, the Vikings showed resolve in the final round, taking six strokes off their team score in Tuesday's final round.
Jack Stafford had the low round of any Viking at the tournament as his 69 in the opening round was highlighted by an eagle on 18, his ninth hole of the day.
Patterson was Berry's most consistent golfer, carding back-to-back 73's during Monday's play before the Tuesday 71. Jay Sanders followed an opening round 76 with matching 74's to finish as Berry's second-best golfer of the event.
Blake Farbman took strokes off each round's score over the three rounds, finishing with a 75 in the third round. Also competing for the Vikings was Luke Ommen in his first full field event with Berry's "A" team.
The Vikings will travel to the Bluegrass State next week as they take part in the NCAA D-III Preview in Lexington, Kentucky. The event runs Oct. 2-4.